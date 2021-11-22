Three men were burned, including one seriously injured, when they added gasoline to a burn barrel in Hampden early Sunday morning, officials said.
Hampden firefighters and police responded to 33 Sessions Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a fire, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
A family had gathered around a fire barrel toward the back of the home when one person added wet wood to the barrel and then added gasoline, investigators later learned. The vapors ignited and caused a flash fire, burning the three men near the flame, the statement said.
A Hampden man in his 20s was injured with serious burns, and he was transported to a local hospital, then flown to a Boston hospital for further treatment, officials said. His current condition was not immediately known Monday night.
Two other men at the scene had less serious burns; one of them transported himself to a hospital, while the other declined medical treatment, the statement said.
“Gasoline should never be used on or near a fire,” said Hampden Fire Chief Edward Poulin. “Gasoline vapors are extremely flammable and can ignite instantaneously. The result can be a flash fire like this one, which badly burned one resident and injured two others.”
