Three men were burned, including one seriously injured, when they added gasoline to a burn barrel in Hampden early Sunday morning, officials said.

Hampden firefighters and police responded to 33 Sessions Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a fire, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.

A family had gathered around a fire barrel toward the back of the home when one person added wet wood to the barrel and then added gasoline, investigators later learned. The vapors ignited and caused a flash fire, burning the three men near the flame, the statement said.