Four defendants allegedly participated in one scheme that defrauded banks for about a year, beginning in April 2020. Seven individuals allegedly participated in an unrelated scheme that defrauded banks for approximately 14 months, beginning in January 2020.

According to indictments that were unsealed on Monday, counterfeit checks contained personal information that belonged to, among others, individuals, small businesses, and an attorney’s office.

PROVIDENCE — Three former bank employees in Providence were among 11 people charged with participating in schemes to defraud local banks. They were accused by Acting United State Attorney Richard B. Myrus of creating and depositing checks, then withdrawing bank funds prior to the financial institutions discovering the fraudulent activity.

An indictment alleges that Terrance Richardson, 30, of Providence, obtained and stole checks and bank account information belonging to businesses and individuals, and used the information to create counterfeit checks. It also alleged that Richardson was helped by Machaela Farias, 26, of Providence, who worked at Santander Bank at the time, to facilitate the deposit of the counterfeit checks.

Court documents show that Richardson and other unidentified individuals obtained debit card information from other unidentified individuals who agreed to be compensated for allowing counterfeit checks to be deposited into their accounts. Once the checks were deposited, Richardson, Farias, Johanna Arias, 33, of Providence, Jordan Robertson, 24, of Providence, and other unidentified individuals quickly withdrew the funds from the accounts after the checks were cleared.

The indictment alleges that members of the conspiracy had deposited at least $165,154 in counterfeit checks and then withdrew at least $89,453 in cash.

Richardson, court documents show, would provide instructions by Facebook Messenger to those who would agree to be compensated for using their bank accounts.

The indictment charges Richardson, Farias, Arias, and Robertson with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and 14 counts of bank fraud. Richardson was also charged with aggravated identity theft.

Separately, an indictment unsealed earlier this month alleged that Richard Koboi, 26, of Providence, Maximillan Mwah, 38, and Godgift Rosler, 33, of Pawtucket, had obtained and stolen checks and bank account information that belonged to small businesses and individuals.

Koboi was convicted in 2018 for receiving stolen property by false pretenses and impersonation and conspiracy. He had received a sentence of five years with 18 months to serve with the remaining balance on probation. In 2016, he was convicted for domestic assault and was sentenced to one year of probation.

Court documents also show that Koboi has an active warrant for larceny from banking in Delaware.

Some of the account information and checks that were accessed and provided by Savonnah Briggs, 26, and Isha-Lee Savage, 23, of Providence, while working at Citizens Bank and Santander Bank, respectively, according to the Department of Justice.

The information was allegedly used to create counterfeit checks that Koboi, Mwah, and others deposited into the bank accounts of unidentified individuals who were paid in exchange for allowing their bank accounts to be used.

Nearly $70,000 in counterfeit checks were deposited into the accounts, according to investigators. An unsealed indictment alleges that Koboi, Mwah, Junior Richards, 24, of Pawtucket, Darren Maenza, 27, of Pawtucket, and unidentified others made “rapid withdrawals, cash transfers, and debit card purchases from the accounts.”

The indictment charges each defendant with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to the DOJ. But it also charged Richards, Maenza, and Rosler with 12 counts of bank fraud and Richard Koboi with 12 counts of bank fraud and one count each of aggravated identity theft and felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents show Facebook messages between Koboi and another co-conspirator on Oct. 19, 2020. The messages Koboi sent were to username “Sos DMann,” who has been identified by law enforcement as Dante Mann of Providence. Mann was shot and killed days later on Oct. 22, 2020 on Gallup Street in Providence while filming a music video.

Mann’s death is still under investigation.

Prior to his death, messages show that Koboi was discussing depositing a counterfeit check with Mann.

The cases will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ly T. Chin, and was investigated by the US Postal Inspection Service. The FBI arrested “several” of the defendants.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.