The man fatally shot Saturday night in front of a Malden 7-Eleven store was 22-year-old Daquelle Matthews, of Boston, officials announced on Monday.
The medical examiner on Sunday ruled his death a homicide due to gunshot wounds, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.
No arrests have been made yet, according to the statement.
Malden police responded at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to the 7-Eleven on Salem Street after receiving a 911 call reporting shots fired in front of the convenience store, according to the statement.
Matthews allegedly had a “brief interaction” with multiple people in front of the 7-Eleven, and one person opened fire, hitting Matthews, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Advertisement
The incident, including the nature of the brief interaction, remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Malden police at 781-322-1212.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.