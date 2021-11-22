In an effort to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, the town of Weymouth is offering free COVID-19 testing again for residents and local businesses at walk-in clinics on Monday afternoons.
Weymouth had offered free testing for much of the pandemic, but closed the site in June of 2021 as the case counts went down.
However, the numbers have gone up over the past few months, from three or four cases every two weeks in June, to far more than 100 biweekly in the fall. As a result, Health Director Daniel McCormack said it felt “appropriate” to offer the tests again.
“We are also planning ahead to the holiday season with increased indoor gatherings and wanted to create an opportunity for even asymptomatic residents to get tested, helping to reduce the risk of spreading the virus,” McCormack said.
The clinics are held at the Whipple Senior Center, 182 Green St., from 2 to 6 p.m. on Mondays. Results are generally available within 24 hours or less, McCormack said.
The testing is done through a partnership with the town’s Health Department and Manet Community Health Center. Negative test results will be delivered by email; positive results will be conveyed by telephone.
