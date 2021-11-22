In an effort to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, the town of Weymouth is offering free COVID-19 testing again for residents and local businesses at walk-in clinics on Monday afternoons.

Weymouth had offered free testing for much of the pandemic, but closed the site in June of 2021 as the case counts went down.

However, the numbers have gone up over the past few months, from three or four cases every two weeks in June, to far more than 100 biweekly in the fall. As a result, Health Director Daniel McCormack said it felt “appropriate” to offer the tests again.