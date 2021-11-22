A Worcester man was arrested after he allegedly set fire to bushes outside a Clark University building and threw lighter fluid at a police officer, according to Worcester police.
Joel Lopez, 29, was charged with attempting to set a fire, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery of a police officer, and resisting arrest, police said in a statement.
Officers were called at about 5 a.m. on Monday to 950 Main St. at Clark University, where a man had reportedly started a fire. Police say that when they arrived, Lopez was allegedly watching several bushes that were on fire. He was reportedly “startled” and ran from an officer.
Advertisement
When that officer caught up, Lopez took a “fighting stance,” police said, threatened the officer, and allegedly threw charcoal lighter fluid at him, the statement said. The lighter fluid got into the officer’s eyes, police said.
The officer was ultimately able to bring Lopez to the ground during a brief struggle and place him in handcuffs, police said. Officers found a lighter next to the bottle of charcoal lighter fluid.
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.