A Worcester man was arrested after he allegedly set fire to bushes outside a Clark University building and threw lighter fluid at a police officer, according to Worcester police.

Joel Lopez, 29, was charged with attempting to set a fire, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery of a police officer, and resisting arrest, police said in a statement.

Officers were called at about 5 a.m. on Monday to 950 Main St. at Clark University, where a man had reportedly started a fire. Police say that when they arrived, Lopez was allegedly watching several bushes that were on fire. He was reportedly “startled” and ran from an officer.