“Melrose has been a wonderful home for over 20 years. It’s where my husband and I raised our children and where I began my service as an elected official,” she said. “While Melrose will always be a very special place for us, I’m excited to call another incredible city in the Fifth District home.”

Clark said in a statement that with her children off at college and launching their careers, she and her husband decided to “downsize.”

Representative Katherine Clark, a top Democrat in the US House of Representatives, is moving from Melrose to another city in her congressional district, Revere.

Clark, 58, was elected to Congress in 2013 after serving in the state House and Senate. She has risen swiftly through the ranks, and in November 2020 was elected assistant speaker, becoming the most powerful congresswoman in state history and the fourth-ranking member in the chamber. The post also made her the second-highest ranking Democratic woman in House history, behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Clark and her husband, Rodney, have three children: Addison, Riley, and Nathaniel.

Their Melrose home, with five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, was listed for sale at $2.1 million. An online description calls it “one of Melrose’s premier residences.”

There is no requirement that Massachusetts members of Congress live in their districts, but Clark’s move keeps her within hers. The current district includes Revere and parts of Cambridge as well as other suburbs north of Boston, and stretches west to Southborough.

The median household income in Melrose is about $107,000, while in Revere the figure is under $63,000.

