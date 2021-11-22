The spike in holiday travel in Massachusetts reflects an increase in holiday travel nationwide. From Wednesday through Sunday, 53.4 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, a 13 percent increase from 2020, according to AAA. The number represents the highest single-year increase since 2005.

In Massachusetts, the American Automobile Association is forecasting that more than 1.2 million residents will travel for Thanksgiving, a 15.5 percent increase from 2020, said Mary Maguire, a spokeswoman for AAA Northeast. Of the 1.2 million, an overwhelming majority – 1.1 million, or about 90 percent – will travel by car, an increase of 9 percent from the previous year, Maguire said.

If you’re planning to hit the road for Thanksgiving, pack a little patience: The highways will be noticeably more crowded than last year.

Heading into the second pandemic holiday season, predictions from US travel agencies indicate the holidays are likely to look closer to normal than they did last year, when public health officials stressed that the safest way to celebrate was with immediate household members only. This year, COVID-19 vaccinations have made indoor gatherings safer, and public health officials are urging those who have received their shots to enjoy an indoor Thanksgiving celebration.

“For the people who are vaccinated, the people who can get boosted, enjoy your holiday season with your family. Indoors, grandparents, children, do it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said on CNN on Sunday.

For those planning to get on the road to see their loved ones, they may want to plan ahead. Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be one of the busiest times to be on the road, Maguire predicted. Tuesday nights have also proven to be a busy time to travel in Massachusetts, particularly on the Mass. Pike, as people try to get a head start on Wednesday traffic, Maguire said.

In order to avoid the crush, AAA recommends people leave as early as possible on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday while departing for their Thanksgiving celebrations, as well as on Sunday as they make their way home, Maguire said.

“The heaviest volume is expected in the afternoon, early evening hours,” Maguire said. “Leaving early not only paves the way for less traffic, it also provides you with more time to surmount any obstacles that you might encounter along the way, such as your car breaking down or a crash on the road that stops traffic.”

The Sunday following Thanksgiving is also expected to be a busy travel day as people head home. Noon to 8 p.m. is expected to be an extremely busy time on the roads, Maguire said.

The return trip is particularly challenging, Maguire said, because while many people opt to stagger their departure by leaving on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday, most people tend to return on Sunday.

“We have seen a Monday morning phenomena in in recent years, but for the most part we know that Sunday will be a very busy travel day both on the road and in the sky,” Maguire said.

When it comes to air travel, the Transportation Security Administration has said it anticipates the volume of passengers may be “very close” to pre-pandemic levels. The administration expects to screen about 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday, it said in a statement.

“With overall vaccination rates improving nationwide and greater confidence in healthy travel, there will be more people traveling so plan ahead, remain vigilant and practice kindness,” TSA’s administrator David Pekoske said on Twitter.

Ahead of the busiest travel days, a TSA spokeswoman said President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees won’t impact holiday travel. About 93 percent of the administration’s employees are in compliance with the mandate ahead of Monday’s end-of-day deadline.

The good news for travelers is they won’t have to contend with the elements while on the road. Rain or snow are not expected to be in the forecast this week, though temperatures are expected to dip. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are in the low- to mid-40s, while Thanksgiving Day is forecast to be sunny with light wind in the mid-50s.

