The suspect: Police said Sunday that a person was in custody, along with the SUV that tore down the parade route and plowed into the crowd. However, authorities didn’t identify the person, nor did they provide a possible motive for what transpired. The next press briefing on the case is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Here’s what we know about the case so far, culled from reporting from the Associated Press and the New York Times , as well as statements from law enforcement and politicians posted to social media.

An SUV driver sped through barricades and crashed into a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisc., on Sunday, killing at least five people and wounding more than 40, according to authorities.

The victims: Officials on Sunday night confirmed at least five people had been killed and more than 40 injured. The deceased were not identified by name, with law enforcement still working to notify relatives late Sunday. Waukesha Fire Chief Steven Howard said 11 wounded adults and 12 children were rushed to hospitals by his department. A Catholic priest, parishioners, and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among those hurt, said the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

One group that joined the parade, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, said Sunday via Facebook that “members of the group and volunteers were impacted and we are waiting for word on their conditions.” The organization calls itself a “group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades.”

The parade: The Waukesha Christmas parade is an iconic annual celebration for the community. It’s sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, and this year’s edition was the 59th of the event, held each year the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

The location: Waukesha is a suburb of Milwaukee, located some 55 miles north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday on charges stemming from the shootings of three men, two of whom died, during unrest in that city in August 2020. Authorities didn’t say Sunday whether the deadly parade crash was tied in any way to the Rittenhouse case.

The reaction from officials: A number of Wisconsin officials on Sunday expressed anguish, including Governor Tony Evers, who tweeted that he and his wife were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information.”

On Monday morning, Evers tweeted that he’s ordered flags to be flown at half-staff “as we continue to pray for the Waukesha community and the kids, loved ones, and neighbors whose lives were forever changed by an unthinkable tragedy last night.”

US Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin urged prayers Sunday night for the victims.

“The horrific violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade is just heartbreaking. Please keep the victims in your prayers tonight,” she tweeted.

Baldwin’s colleague from Wisconsin, US Senator Ron Johnson, also reacted somberly to the news.

“My thoughts and prayers for everyone injured in Waukesha’s Christmas parade,” Johnson tweeted. “My gratitude for all law enforcement, medical personnel, and community members who are responding.”

Tweeted state Attorney General Josh Kaul, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the devastating incident today in Waukesha. I’m grateful to the law enforcement officers, first responders, health care workers, and many others who helped get care to those who were injured as quickly as possible.”

Kaul added that prosecutors are “assisting with the response to this incident and will provide any resources needed to assist with the investigation as it moves forward. What took place in Waukesha today is sickening, and I have every confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The world of sports offered sympathy to the victims’ families as well.

“Our thoughts are with the community of Waukesha this evening and those affected by the terrible, senseless act that took place at the holiday parade,” tweeted the Green Bay Packers. “We are grateful for the first responders and others who assisted the injured and comforted those in need. We share our condolences with those who lost loved ones. As a statewide community, we must all come together to support each other in these difficult times.”

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report. John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed.





