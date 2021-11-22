At least 5 people are dead and 48 injured after a man drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee. Two of the 48 injured are children in critical condition, according to Waukesha’s police chief Dan Thompson.
At a press conference Monday afternoon, Thompson identified the fatal victims as four women between the ages of 52 and 79, as well as an 81-year-old man.
Here is what we know about the victims so far. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Virginia Sorenson, 79
According to reports, Sorenson was a 19-year veteran of the Dancing Grannies, a group of women who perform dance routines at parades around Milwaukee.
“What did she like about it? Everything,” said her husband of 56 years, David Sorenson in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “She liked the instructing. She liked the dancing and the camaraderie of the women. She liked to perform.”
She was near the back of the group holding a banner when she was killed, the newspaper reported.
LeAnna Owen, 71
Tamara Durand, 52
Jane Kulich, 52
Wilhelm Hospel, 81
