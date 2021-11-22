At least 5 people are dead and 48 injured after a man drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee. Two of the 48 injured are children in critical condition, according to Waukesha’s police chief Dan Thompson.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Thompson identified the fatal victims as four women between the ages of 52 and 79, as well as an 81-year-old man.

Here is what we know about the victims so far. More information will be added as it becomes available.