Middleweight boxer Demetrius Andrade entered his fight last week against Jason Quigley in New Hampshire looking to make a statement. He did just that, knocking Quigley down three times before the fight was stopped in the second round to defend his middleweight title.

The Providence native sent a message before he even entered the ring, emerging from his dressing room at Southern New Hampshire University Arena wearing a hat that read “War” on the front, harkening back to the days of the late Marvelous Marvin Hagler, the Brockton native, who ruled the middleweight division in the 1980s.

Andrade, 33 went right to work, wobbling Quigley (19-2) with a right hook that would send the challenger from Ireland briefly to the floor. Escaping further damage in the first round, Quigley was knocked to the canvas again in the second with a left. He managed to get back to his feet, but after Andrade followed with a right to the chin to floor Quigley, referee Arthur Mercante Jr. stopped the fight.