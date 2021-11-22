“I feel like I let my teammates down,” he said.

The boos directed at Cleveland's quarterback — from some hard-to-please fans at home — didn't help. So when the final seconds ticked off in a 13-10 win that felt more like a loss, Mayfield didn't feel like celebrating.

Every bad throw, every body ache and every chance Baker Mayfield missed to put away the Lions pained him.

With a day to process what went wrong and get a grip on his emotions, Mayfield said frustration with his own performance — not any booing or a litany of injuries — caused him to head straight to the locker room following the game and not speak to the media.

Mayfield threw two interceptions against the Lions in a sloppy, penalty-filled affair for the Browns (6-5), who held on for dear life and kept their playoff hopes intact as they head into a crucial three-week stretch.

After the Browns ran out the clock to escape the upset, Mayfield took off his helmet and didn't acknowledge teammates, coaches or anyone from Detroit's team as he gloomily walked off the field.

He declined postgame interviews, which are required by the NFL unless a player is getting medical treatment.

“I was frustrated, among other things,” Mayfield said Monday. “I mean I’ve never dodged any questions or hid — so just frustrated, removed those emotions and all of that from it and decided it was best to wait.”

Mayfield defended his decision to not discuss his uneven game.

“Not one part of that is not being accountable,” he said, snapping at a question. “I’d be the first to tell you I played like [expletive], so it’s not about accountable and I don’t owe you guys any of that.

"I owe that to my teammates and I talked to them, so that's what matters.”

Mayfield, who is playing despite shoulder, knee and foot injuries, had another uneven performance in a season in which he’s trying to convince the Browns he’s worthy of a long-term contract extension. The trouble is, with each two-interception, 50 percent completion game, he could be playing himself out of the job.

On Sunday, he went 15 of 29 for 176 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown. But he wasn't good when it mattered most.

Bears QB Fields may have broken ribs

The Bears are reeling. And now, they might have to get by without Justin Fields.

Coach Matt Nagy said the team was still trying to determine if their prized rookie quarterback bruised his ribs or broke them in the loss to the Ravens.

“I can’t rule out anything, all I can say is we’re waiting to get feedback today and then that’s what we’ve got to go off of,” he said.

The Bears (3-7) were hoping Fields would build on his best outing as a pro. Instead, he struggled Sunday before heading to the locker room in the third quarter, and the Bears lost their fifth straight game.

Fields completed just 4 of 11 passes for 79 yards after throwing for a career-high 291 yards at Pittsburgh two weeks earlier. His final play was a 6-yard scramble on third-and-11 at the Chicago 45 on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Fields went to the locker room and was replaced by veteran Andy Dalton. Who will start when the Bears visit winless Detroit Thursday was unclear.

WR Sutton, Broncos agree on $60m deal

The Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $60 million with $35 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to the Associated Press.

Sutton’s extension comes two days after wide receiver Tim Patrick signed a three-year extension worth $30 million with $18.5 million in guarantees.

Sutton, Denver’s second-round draft pick in 2018 out of SMU, has 43 catches for 617 yards and two TDs in his return this season from a torn ACL that sidelined him almost all of 2020.

Sutton had a Pro Bowl year in 2019, when he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

Jaguars to make staff changes in season?

Jacksonville’s offense has regressed to the point where coach Urban Meyer is fielding questions about potential staff changes with nearly two months left in the season.

The Jaguars (2-8) are averaging 264.5 yards and 10.8 points over their last four games, a stretch of futility that has made rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s development the main topic of conversation inside and outside the facility.

Lawrence threw for fewer than 160 yards for the third consecutive week in a 30-10 loss to San Francisco Sunday. It was also his third straight game without a touchdown pass.

“Obviously, that’s tough,” said Lawrence, who’s been plagued by penalties, dropped passes and poor offensive line play. “It’s a bad feeling. There’s not a magic pill, like this is what we need to do to fix it. We all just have to take ownership and be better. Until we do that, it’s going to be the same thing.”

CBS Sports, citing anonymous sourced, reported before Sunday’s game that Jacksonville’s coaches are at odds over how to use Lawrence, and added that staff changes are expected. The report said some coaches are pushing back on Meyer’s preference to run more simplified run-pass options that helped Lawrence become so successful at Clemson.

Similar discussions came up earlier this season, when Meyer suggested “Trevor has got to become Trevor a little bit.” Veteran NFL offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell countered with “this is not Clemson where we are pulling the ball and running downhill inside and letting linebackers and safeties hit him.”

Meyer insisted Sunday that there’s no internal strife and no decisions have been made about coaching changes.

Ruggs remains on house arrest

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III received a stern talking-to from a Las Vegas judge but was allowed to remain on house arrest with a continuous alcohol monitor on one ankle and a GPS monitor on the other following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing by driving drunk.

Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum told Ruggs and his lawyers she was “comfortable with a higher level of monitoring” after a hearing about a delay in Ruggs providing a remote breath-alcohol test with a hand-held device on Nov. 13.

“But if there are any misses, if there are any problems, if there is any alcohol detected in your system, you need to know that’s going to be problematic for this court going forward,” she said.

Steelers hurting on defense

The Steelers spent all week hoping Ben Roethlisberger’s bout with COVID-19 would be mild enough to allow him to start Sunday night in Los Angeles.

All that attention, all that concern, might have been a little misplaced. As vital as their veteran quarterback is, the Steelers have become just as reliant on star outside linebacker T.J. Watt and perennial Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

While Roethlisberger felt well enough to take a private plane cross-country to suit up against the Chargers, Watt and Fitzpatrick remained back home, forced to watch a wild 41-37 loss on TV as Pittsburgh had its five-game unbeaten streak come to a screeching halt.

Without Watt wreaking havoc coming off the edge and Fitzpatrick keeping watch over the secondary, Los Angeles lit the Steelers (5-4-1) up for 533 yards, the last 53 coming on Justin Herbert’s dart to a wide-open Mike Williams down the left sideline with 2:09 to play that provided the clinching touchdown.

“We couldn’t apply pressure with our four-man rush or keep them in the pocket,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “We weren’t good enough in coverage with less than seven. We have to get back to the drawing board and do a better job of putting them in positions to be successful with the people that we have at our disposal.”











