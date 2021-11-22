On top of it all, coach Jim Archibald had to take a step back from running the team after breaking his ankle in May and undergoing multiple ankle surgeries this summer.

The Beavers lost 13 days of preseason work and their first scheduled game of the season due to COVID protocols. The late start may have contributed to losses in their opening games against top-notch competition (West Boylston and Northbridge), as did injuries to senior captains Josh Mateo and Trey Howe.

Considering the way the football season started for Blackstone Valley Tech, playing a classic contest with Rockland in the state semifinals, followed by a matchup with archrival Nipmuc at Fenway Park (Wednesday, 4 p.m.) is a heck of a way to finish.

But his good friend and longtime assistant, Anthony Landini, stepped in as interim coach and steered the Beavers to six straight wins, including an upset of top-seeded Stoneham (28-14) for a matchup against Rockland in the Division 6 semifinals Saturday in Walpole

“As good of a football coach as [Landini] is, he’s a better friend to step in like that,” said the 37-year-old Archibald, who became head coach in 2011 after three years as an assistant. “Him and [assistant coach] Al Richards have been my right-hand guys throughout my time here, and I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done this year.”

In addition to getting Howe and Mateo back, the Beavers also added senior lineman Michael Pittner and sophomore linebacker Cam Burdick to the roster in time to finish the regular season at 4-2. Since their final scheduled game was canceled because of COVID issues within the Assabet Valley program, BVT had to apply for a waiver to be eligible for the postseason.

They got their chance, and made waves as a No. 8 seed, steamrolling ninth-seeded Oakmont, 41-6, before upsetting top-seeded and undefeated (9-0)Stoneham, 28-14, a team that entered the state quarterfinals having scored 150 points over the previous three games.

“When you start out with two losses off the jump, you don’t think you’ll have a chance to play [in the Super Bowl] at Gillette, and we didn’t even know about [Thanksgiving at] Fenway,” said Landini. “We were kind of flying under the radar.”

“We needed those [losses] no matter what. There are always positives to take out of losses. I can’t remember every win, but I can remember all my losses, and even the times when you got beat up as a kid. You never forget.”

Landini, 36, was once a three-sport star at Uxbridge, where he faced off against Archibald’s Northbridge squad on the hardwood a few times. He went on to play one year of baseball and four years of football as a quarterback and slot wide receiver at Worcester State.

In his first year on staff with Archibald, the duo guided BVT to the Division 6 Central Mass title. In 2017, the Beavers fell, 22-16, to Mashpee in the Division 7 Super Bowl, and the following year at Gillette, earned a D7 state title by shutting out St. Mary’s, 18-0.

With a third trip to Gillette on the line Saturday at Walpole High, Landini and his staff pulled out all the stops to try and get past fourth-seeded Rockland (9-1), only to come up short — by the narrowest of margins — in a 20-17 defeat.

The Beavers used Mateo as a Swiss army knife, with the senior racking up 118 receiving yards, 30 rushing yards, and completing a key pass on fourth down. Mateo also ran for a first down on a fake punt and completed a 10-yard pass to Logan Hampson on fourth-and-10 in the final minutes, only to have the ball spotted a centimeter shy of the line to gain.

Howe battled through an apparent leg injury to compile 82 rushing yards and the Beavers controlled the trenches with seniors John Furno and Trout Marnell leading the way.

In the end, the Beavers were eliminated after Lucas Leander and Rockland made a few more plays to earn the Bulldogs’ first Super Bowl berth since 2000.

“We thought it could’ve gone either way,” Landini said postgame. “It’s a tough one to let go, but I’m proud of our seniors and the effort they gave for four years. No one thought we were going to win two games in the playoffs as it is, and this was a 3-point ballgame that came down to the end.”

After debriefing with his assistants when the final whistle had sounded, Archibald lauded his players, who hail from Bellingham, Grafton, Douglas, Mendon, Millbury, Millville, Northbridge, Sutton, and Upton.

“Our kids, we can never question their effort,” said Archibald.

“They give us everything they have on every play. They had plenty of chances to quit this year. Between COVID and losing Josh [Mateo] and Trey [Howe] for a couple games, they had plenty of chances to pack it in, and they just kept coming to work every day. They should be proud of making it to the state semifinals.”

While both Landini and Archibald lamented coming up short of another trip to the state finals, they can now turn their attention to playing at Fenway against Nipmuc Regional, a school that borders BVT so closely that each team can hear the national anthem playing from the other school’s home turf some Saturday afternoons.

Blackstone Valley, the first vocational school to take the field in the “Football at Fenway Series,” leads Nipmuc, 7-4, in a Thanksgiving tradition that started in 2008, the same year Archibald joined the coaching staff.

“I think it’s amazing,” Marnell said. “We didn’t have the outcome we wanted this year. But to be the first Central Mass and [Vocational] team to play at Fenway is a real honor.”

Nipmuc (2-7) has had a down year, but the regional school has also found tremendous success in recent seasons. With Nipmuc playing in the Division 5 Super Bowl in 2018, and BVT set to face St. Mary’s, the schools elected not to play on Thanksgiving.

This year, the Beavers can turn their full attention to this rivalry game. And with Archibald, Landini, and Richards guiding the rapidly improving program, BVT could be back in the Super Bowl conversation next fall.

“Since the state [playoff system] went into effect that was always our goal,” said Archibald.

“I know we’ve [upset]some people because we don’t want to play in the [Vocational Schools] Bowl. We want to be known as a really good football program at the state level, and that’s the MIAA Super Bowl level. We feel like we’ve done that. We’ve put BVT football on the map and we’re not going to apologize for that. We’re proud of our program and we’re going to come back from this.”