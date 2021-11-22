Brad Marchand recovered the puck in the Bruins’ defensive zone and quickly moved it to Charlie McAvoy . McAvoy wasted no time finding David Pastrnak , who spotted Marchand streaking back into the play and hit him just as quickly. The pass set up the advantage situation perfectly. Marchand and Patrice Bergeron were rushing toward the net with only Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson skating backwards between them.

If Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy could pick one play to summarize how the night went for his top line in a 4-0 loss the Calgary Flames, it would’ve been a 2-on-1 break in the first period that didn’t yield a thing.

Marchand passed up on a shot attempt to try to feed Bergeron - but his pass never made it there. Andersson got a stick on it and a scoring chance faded away.

“We had a 2-on-1 and we didn’t get a shot on net,” Cassidy said. “That’s happened a lot this year. Your top guys, you want to let them play, but that’s an opportunity lost against a good team. I don’t think we had another 2-on-1.”

Quality scoring chances were few and far between for the Bruins. When they did come, Bergeron said, the Bruins were “too cute” when the game plan was to put the puck on net and create rebounds and second chances.

“When it’s going to be a game like that, I think you have to simplify and I don’t think we did that, so obviously they took advantage and they capitalized,” Bergeron said. “We have skill, but we have to play hard, we have to play simple, we have to play the right way and get to the net.”

Cassidy said it’s been a theme throughout the season.

“It’s been a bit of a challenge for us this year,” Cassidy said. “Our on-net percentage is getting better but it’s still not where it needs to be.”

Staring down another one of the league’s best top lines, the Bruins watched the Flames feast on rebound opportunities and cash in. Sometimes, the simplest thing is to just fire the puck on net.

“If you look at the two goals [Calgary] scored, they hit the net and got a rebound,” Cassidy said. “Is that going to happen every night? No. But you increase your chances. That’s where the simplification term comes from from Bergy. You’ve got to get pucks to the net, work to get inside against a team that reloads well, checks well, and that’s been a bit of a challenge for us against teams that defend better.”

Between Bergeron, Marchand, and Pastrnak, the Bruins top line knows its capabilities. But at crucial points in the game, they were punished for forcing things rather than making the easiest play.

“We can talk about plays and what we’re seeing but at times we have to just bring the puck on net and retrieve rebounds and [get] second and third chances, and then things will open up for us,” Bergeron said.

Cassidy pointed to instances this season - notably the Bruins’ win last week over Montreal - when they made it a point to hit the net and reaped the benefits.

“Eventually it came for us because we just put pucks on the net and now all of a sudden you’re getting lucky breaks,” Cassidy said.” So they go hand-in-hand. It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen every night, but if you stick with that sort of philosophy, I think the offense comes better.”

Pairing shakeups

A tough night at the top extended to the Bruins’ first defensive pairing of Derek Forbert and McAvoy and led Cassidy to shake things up on the blue line, going with Jakub Zboril in place of Forbert for spells to add some scoring punch.

“I don’t think our top pair had a great night,” Cassidy said. “I’d be the first to tell you they weren’t on, so sometimes you put an offensive guy with Charlie to help him out in that area.”

The Flames scored their first goal of the night after a giveaway by Forbert in his own zone. Even though Forbert leads all Bruins defensemen with four goals, Cassidy decided to make a change.

“So you move some pieces around, especially when you’re behind,” Cassidy said. “We’ve done that with Charlotte a lot before.”

Zboril got two shots off in 19 minutes on the ice and Cassidy wanted to get a look at him in a situation where the Bruins needed some pop.

“That’s one of the things he does well,” Cassidy said. “See if he can bring a little bit there in those situations and excel when we’re playing from behind.”

Swayman not shaken

Before the Flames put four goals past Jeremy Swayman, the 22-year-old goalie had never allowed more than two at TD Garden.

He was 8-0 at home with a .945 save percentage and a 1.24 goals against average, before taking the loss to Calgary.

Cassidy didn’t expect the night to affect Swayman’s confidence early in the season.

“Goalies have to put things behind them,” Cassidy said. “They’re going to have good outings. They’re going to have a few that aren’t great and they’re going to recognize what they have to do to get better. I think that’s the position a little bit for us.

“I think his confidence will be fine. If it was three or four in a row, that’s when you start worrying about the young guys. It hasn’t been. He’s been solid of late.”

Cassidy said Swayman and goaltending coach Bob Essensa will go over scoring chances and situations, as they do after every game, to shore things up. Rebound control will be an emphasis - Cassidy said it’s almost a guarantee that teams will test Swayman from the sideboard to create rebound chances.

“That’s an issue for every young goalie,” Cassidy said. “Teams will do that. So that’ll be the challenge for him every day.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.