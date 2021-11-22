And as the long and storied history of the NFL reminds us, no rookie quarterback has ever won a Super Bowl. In fact, no rookie quarterback has ever even reached a Super Bowl, with the few intrepid youngsters who reached their conference championship games unable to take that final step.

As easy as Mac Jones makes it to forget that he is in his first year playing pro football, as regularly as his teammates tell us they see so much poise and maturity, there is no changing the truth.

Truth is, no matter how much is going right for the Patriots right now, the odds remain long that they can win a title behind Jones this season. There is so much still ahead, with the grind of the final third of the regular season (now 17 games long, remember) and its hard-hitting, cold-weather meanness still to go.

And yet … and yet …

If ever there were a season for it to happen, might this be it?

With another weekend full of reminders that there is no undisputed AFC powerhouse — and really, no undisputed NFL powerhouse (do the Cardinals truly scare anyone?) — the Patriots, behind the 23-year-old Jones, are surging into the Super Bowl conversation. Between Thursday night’s shutout of the Falcons and Sunday losses by the Bills and Titans, the Patriots slipped into first place in the AFC East and into third overall in the AFC standings.

The race feels wide open, and if Jones keeps on playing with that poise and maturity, if he continues to protect the ball while his offensive line continues to protect his body, if his formidable running game continues to pound the ground, if his scary-good defense continues to gift him some extra points and more than a few short fields, the Patriots might just break another NFL mold.

Imagine what we’d be saying about Bill Belichick then. A year after watching dear departed Tom Brady become the oldest man to win a Super Bowl, to answer by winning one with a rookie? It’s almost too much to imagine.

At the very least, the way this season is going allows the dream to bubble up. It starts because of Jones, whose Alabama pedigree has been perfectly married to Belichick’s way of thinking and preparing. As Belichick said Monday morning, doing the work is the only answer to learning the job, and Jones loves doing the work.

“Mac’s worked extremely hard, and continues to work hard on a daily basis,” said Belichick. “He’s very consistent in his preparation and his process.

“Like any young player, he learns things all the time. We all do, but I think his process is consistent. That’s really what it needs to be.

“Each day has its own challenges, from early downs to third downs, to the red area, the two-minute, situational football, and so forth. By the time you get to the end of the week, you fill up your preparation in all those areas and you go out and do it in the game. Then you go back and do it all again. And he’s done a good job at that.”

The same is true for all rookies, of course, but quarterback is different, which is why it was tough for Belichick to compare Jones’s rookie awareness compared with other rookies he’s coached. In more than two decades of coaching in the NFL prior to this season, Belichick started a rookie QB only six times, and only twice with the Patriots, when Jacoby Brissett started twice in 2016.

“We haven’t really had a rookie play at that position,” Belichick said. “It’s hard to compare a rookie quarterback to a rookie defensive lineman. Both are challenging and both are hard. But it’s a different kind of hard.”

Which is why a rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl has never happened. As my colleague Ben Volin pointed out at the start of the season, only 22 rookie QBs have even started a postseason game. Of those, only three reached the conference championship game: Mark Sanchez (2009 Jets), Joe Flacco (2008 Ravens), and Ben Roethlisberger (2004 Steelers), with the addition of late-season injury replacement Shaun King starting the 1999 NFC title game for the Bucs.

And even though Brady held off the upstarts again last year, younger quarterbacks have been making their marks. Roethlisberger and Flacco have both won titles, as did Patrick Mahomes after losing an AFC title game to Brady. Why shouldn’t one break through in his first year?

Even before the season, Phil Simms could see the pieces in place for Jones’s success.

“I’ll say this for the Patriots,” Simms told me in a conversation before the season. “I love their offensive line, I love their defensive front. They’re built differently on both sides of the ball, and I like the offensive line and the offense they run. It fits Mac Jones perfectly. I love their defensive front and their group, all the interchangeable parts; they’re the only team that really does this. They can really confuse an offense.”

So far, he’s been exactly right. So when he also said this of Belichick, long regarded as a defensive guru but who Simms believes is very adept at scouting quarterbacks, it’s a worthy listen:

“He really knows the quarterback position, He knows it’s the talent but it’s also the other little things, things he really treasures and admires and wants in his quarterback. That’s why he never hesitated with Tom Brady, why he’s not hesitating with Mac Jones — because he sees the things he wants and values them so much and knows how important they are for the football team.

“I think Mac Jones represents those intangibles.”

The challenge is formidable. Sunday’s game against the Titans, two games left against Buffalo, a trip to Indianapolis, and a regular-season finale against a Miami team they lost to in Week 1. But the way things are going this season, who knows? Dare to dream.

