It is worth pointing out that the Rockets are, well, the Rockets, who dropped to 1-16. Still, it was an encouraging night for the Celtics, who improved to 10-8. Jayson Tatum further distanced himself from his early slump by scoring 30 points, his fourth consecutive game reaching that mark. Brown had 19 points in just 23 minutes, and Williams grabbed 15 rebounds in 23 minutes.

On Monday night, Boston welcomed back starters Jaylen Brown, who missed eight games because of a hamstring strain, and Robert Williams, who sat out the last three with knee pain. Their presence offered another indication of what this team could be when it is close to whole, as Boston rolled to a 108-90 win over Houston.

The start of this Celtics season was a bit bumpier than the team hoped it would be. But in addition to digesting a new system from a new coach, they often had to find their way with key pieces missing.

The Celtics trailed by as many as 6 in the first half and held a 52-47 lead at the break. But they blitzed Houston with a 24-3 run at the start of the third quarter and mostly coasted after that.

Boston’s early-season schedule has been relatively light, but that will change Wednesday, when Kevin Durant, James Harden, and the Nets come to TD Garden.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Boston’s offense was mostly cluttered in the first half, but Tatum was the exception. The All-Star went to the break with 22 points on 6 for 11 shooting. Coach Ime Udoka has pushed him to remain aggressive, and by halftime Tatum had already attempted a season-high nine free throws. His early-season slump appears to be behind him.

⋅ Brown looked a bit rusty during the first quarter but started to find a rhythm in the second. During one stretch he hit a 16-footer, blazed past Christian Wood for a layup, came up with a steal for another easy bucket, and drilled an open 3-pointer. He was a bit slow on a couple of defensive rotations and seemed winded when he checked out of the game, understandable for a player who had been sidelined for three weeks. But in the third quarter he carried the Celtics to a comfortable lead by scoring eight points in a 42-second stretch, including a pair of pull-up threes.

⋅ Former Celtics center Daniel Theis received a hearty ovation when he was introduced in the starting lineup for the Rockets. A dependable piece for Boston for four seasons, his first half on Monday was a bit of a microcosm of his Celtics tenure. He missed both of his 3-pointers and was called for an illegal screen, but also had a nice block on Romeo Langford at the rim and had a pair of strong finishes inside. Whenever Theis switched onto Tatum, his former teammate almost instantly looked to attack.

⋅ Enes Kanter had a three-minute stint in the first half despite the return of Robert Williams. Kanter has been used sparingly this season when both Williams and Horford are available, but his solid play while Williams was out may have earned him some extra opportunity.

⋅ Near the end of the second quarter the Celtics had mostly pushed aside an unimpressive first half and opened up a 52-43 lead, and they had the ball and a chance to extend it. But the final 25 seconds were forgettable. Tatum missed a jumper in a late two-for-one attempt and the Rockets rushed the other way for a layup. Boston then had a chance to hold for the final shot but a Dennis Schröder turnover led to a Jalen Green layup, turning what could have been a double-digit advantage into just a 52-47 lead at the break.

⋅ Garrison Mathews, who spent training camp with the Celtics, played eight minutes in the first half for Houston. Mathews came to Boston hoping to secure the team’s final roster spot, and when he didn’t, he turned down an offer for a two-way contract. He ultimately took a two-way deal with the Rockets because there was more of an opportunity for NBA playing time, and this game provided evidence of that.

Adam Himmelsbach