“My time is here,” Ortiz told the Globe. “It’s good, but I can’t control what happens. I don’t know if I deserve it; that’s not for me to say. But the things I could control, I controlled very well. The numbers are there.”

Members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of Americas have until Dec. 31 to vote. The results will be announced Jan. 25.

What is sure to be a hotly debated Baseball Hall of Fame ballot was unveiled Monday. It includes newcomers David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez and, for the last time, Curt Schilling.

The Red Sox have not had a player elected since Ortiz’s good friend and former teammate Pedro Martinez was a first-ballot choice in 2015.

The BBWAA did not elect any players last year, the first time that happened since 2013. The writers have not pitched back-to-back shutouts since 1958 and ‘60, when elections were held biennially.

There’s a chance it could happen again.

Of the 17 players returning to the ballot, those closest to the required 75 percent last time were Schilling (71.1), Barry Bonds (61.8), and Roger Clemens (61.6). All three are in their final year of eligibility with the BBWAA.

Schilling received 285 of the 401 votes cast, then released a 1,200-word screed on Facebook claiming the writers were “morally decrepit” and “cowards.” He also asked to be taken off the ballot. The Hall of Fame’s board of directors unanimously rejected that request.

Candidates in their final season typically receive a bump from voters. But Schilling’s controversial opinions — including support for the attack on the Capitol — and frequent attacks on the voters could limit any new support.

Five of the six Globe writers who have a ballot voted for Schilling last year.

Ortiz, who turned 46 last week, is a 10-time All-Star with three World Series rings and 541 home runs.

There are 28 players with at least 500 home runs. Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols are still active. Outside of Ortiz and Rodriguez, the only ones not in the Hall of Fame are Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramirez, and Gary Sheffield.

All six were tied to the use of performance-enhancing drugs. To different degrees, the same is true for Ortiz and Rodriguez.

In 2009, the New York Times reported that Ortiz allegedly tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug as part of what was a supposedly confidential survey test done in 2003.

Ortiz denied using steroids. Both MLB and the Players Association said the positive test could have been triggered by legal substances and that the testing procedure had come into question.

In 2016, during Ortiz’s final season, commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters that the 2003 test was faulty and it was “entirely possible” Ortiz was innocent of any wrongdoing.

Ortiz never tested positive once MLB started its drug-testing program in 2006.

Rodriguez has a far bigger problem. In 2009, he admitted to using steroids from 2001-03. Rodriguez also was suspended for the entire 2014 season after an MLB investigation into a shady clinic in Coral Gables, Fla., revealed he used “numerous” PEDs” and attempted to cover it up.

Rodriguez could fall into the same category as Bonds, Clemens, Sosa, and others whose achievements are blemished by connections to PED use.

But Ortiz could get the benefit of the doubt that Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez, and Mike Piazza received. But of that group, only Rodriguez was elected on the first ballot, and that was with 76 percent in 2016.

Other notable newcomers on the ballot include Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum, Justin Morneau, Jonathan Papelbon, Jake Peavy, Jimmy Rollins, and Mark Teixeira.

One player to keep an eye on is Scott Rolen. He received 10.2 percent of the vote in 2018 but climbed to 52.9 percent last year. Billy Wagner has made a similar climb in his six years, going from 10.5 percent to 46.4 percent.

In all, there are 30 players on the ballot.

“All I can do is wait,” said Ortiz, who spent the weekend hosting an event for his charitable foundation. “I did what I could do in my career and I’m glad it ended the way it did. I feel proud about what I accomplished. We had three championships and that is what I remember.”

2022 Hall of Fame ballot

Holdover candidates: Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Scott Rolen, Omar Vizquel, Billy Wagner, Todd Helton, Gary Sheffield, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Manny Ramirez, Sammy Sosa, Andy Pettitte, Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter, Bobby Abreu, Tim Hudson.

New candidates: Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, David Ortiz, Jonathan Papelbon, Jake Peavy, A.J. Pierzynski, Jimmy Rollins, Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira.

Peter Abraham