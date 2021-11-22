All-time series: East Boston leads 54-52-5

Last meeting: East Boston won 36-0 on April 23, 2021 (East Boston won 36-14 on the last Thanksgiving Day matchup in 2019)

Outlook: East Boston, which has already recorded its highest win total in 12 years, is looking to repeat atop the Boston City League North Division. A win in the 103rd Thanksgiving rivalry game will give Eastie a shot at the crown. But if Latin Academy beats O’Bryant on Wednesday, the Dragons win the title outright. Led by running backs Randy Bermudez and Jashua Delacruz and quarterback/linebacker Taelor Thompson, Eastie, which opened the season 5-0, have averaged 23.6 points per game while allowing 14.7. South Boston has scored 11.1 points per game and allowed 16.9. East Boston has won 12 Turkey Bowl showdowns in a row dating back to 2008.

John Parziale: “For us, South Boston is a one-game championship season in itself. No matter what you do for the rest of the year, the fans in the town want to know, ‘Did you beat Southie?’”

Germaine Sattiewhite: “We can knock those guys off. It’s just making a season and ruining a season. But it’s going to take disciplined football. It’s going to be hard fought.”

NORTH ANDOVER (4-6) vs. ANDOVER (5-5), 7:30 p.m.

Coaches: EJ Perry (Andover), John Dubzinski (North Andover)

All-time series: Andover leads 4-2

Last meeting: Andover won 38-0 on April 15, 2021 (Andover won 41-8 on the last Thanksgiving Day matchup in 2019)

Outlook: North Andover, which fell to Natick in the Division 2 tournament, was able to snap a three-game losing streak on Nov. 11 against Concord-Carlisle. Andover has lost two in a row, including bowing out of the playoffs in the first round against Wachusett. The Golden Warriors are scoring 25.6 points per game behind quarterback Scott Brown and running back Lincoln Beal (both scored two touchdowns in their Fall II meeting), but have struggled defensively, giving up 34.0 points per game with a negative-8.4 average point differential on the season. The Scarlet Knights are scoring 27.1 points per game thanks to the big arm of senior Jack O’Connell, with an average scoring margin of plus-3.2. Before Andover won the last two matchups, its neighbors to the north won the previous two.

John Dubzinski: “To play at Fenway Park, the most iconic ballpark in the world, it’s something they’ll never forget. It’s truly a once in a lifetime opportunity . . . There’s no love lost between these teams. If I have to motivate the kids for this game, there’s something wrong.”

EJ Perry: “I told [the players], ‘One day you’re going to be with your grandchildren at Fenway Park watching the Red Sox and you’ll tell them that you played at Fenway Park. They’ll look up at you, like ‘What?’ That’s something that they will never forget and be able to pass down to their family.”

Correspondents Cam Kerry and Ethan McDowell contributed to this story.








