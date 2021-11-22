The Red Sox exercised manager Alex Cora’s club option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the team announced Monday morning.
Following a last place finish in the American League divisional race in 2020, Cora returned to the Sox’ helm after serving a one-year suspension from baseball due to his involvement in the Astros cheating scandal. He signed a two-year deal at the time.
The results and his impact were evident. The Red Sox finished with a 92-70 record in 2021, earning the first wild-card spot. The team advanced all the way to the American League Championship Series against the Astros and fell two wins short of a World Series appearance.
So, a reunion between Cora and the Sox beyond 2022 should come as no surprise.
“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to manage the Red Sox,” Cora said in a statement. “We experienced so many special moments as a team and as a city in 2021, but we still have unfinished business to take care of. I am excited about the current state of our organization and eager to continue my work with our front office, coaches, players, and everyone who makes this such a special place.”
