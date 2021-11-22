AMHERST — UMass is bringing back Don Brown as head football coach in the hopes that the struggling program can return to the time of its greatest success.

Brown led the Minutemen to a 43-19 record in the Football Championship Subdivision from 2004-08. Since moving up to FBS in 2012, UMass has gone 20-91 and not had a winning season.

“Coach Brown’s remarkable coaching expertise and familiarity with our program and the Northeast makes this a perfect fit,” athletic director Ryan Bamford said. “Don is a phenomenal recruiter, talent developer and connector. We will benefit from his football acumen, strong leadership qualities and his fierce intensity and desire to build our growing FBS program into a perennial winner.”