“The Great” has returned for a second season, and it does not disappoint. The Hulu comedy remains a crisply satirical look back at the ascension of Elle Fanning’s Catherine the Great in 18th-century Russia, as she takes over from her fickle husband, Nicholas Hoult’s Peter, in a coup d’état. From Tony McNamara, the co-writer of “The Favourite,” it’s as bawdy, profane, and thoroughly enjoyable as ever, as it makes fun of political battles, the hollowness of hedonism, the contradictions of marriage, the insatiable hunger of warmongers, and how our unresolved parental issues can drive us to extremes.

That last theme, bad parenting and its legacy, gets plenty of attention this season, particularly when a terrified Peter is imprisoned with his mummified mum, which ends poorly in skull fragments and bone dust. Also in the same vein: Gillian Anderson shows up as Catherine’s manipulative mother, Joanna. Anderson fits right into the show’s over-the-top tone; she is “great,” delivering more of the slyly comic and yet dramatically sound work she’s been doing on “Sex Education” and, at moments, beneath her Margaret Thatcher wig, on “The Crown.” We see how Catherine, so driven and self-aware, so successful as to have usurped her own husband, is locked into an upside-down relationship with Joanna, who has arrived with a game plan.