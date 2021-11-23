These centers employ 10 to 12 people each and have extra space for events, financial seminars, and pop-up stores. They have regular branch services along with a community manager and a community home lending adviser, who can act as neighborhood liaisons.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. planned to open 16 bigger branches it dubs “Community Centers” in inner-city neighborhoods around the country. But chief executive Jamie Dimon told reporters at the Mattapan Community Center on Tuesday that the rollout has gone so well, there could be dozens more.

The Mattapan branch — Chase’s 11th, and the only one in New England so far — opened on Blue Hill Avenue over the summer, in a 5,400-square-foot space last occupied by Santander.

Advertisement

“They’re working, if you look at the data and also what the communities say to us,” Dimon said. “If this continues to work … we may open 50 more, 100 more, down the road, or convert other branches into something like this.”

The Mattapan branch is part of another rollout: getting Chase branches into all 48 contiguous states, a goal Dimon reached this year. The bank plans to open 60 branches across five New England states (outside of Connecticut, where Chase already had a presence). So far it has opened 48, including 29 in Massachusetts.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.