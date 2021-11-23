Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes testified at her criminal fraud trial that she made a mistake in deciding to use the logos of pharmaceutical giants without permission on reports to prospective investors conveying support by the companies for her blood-testing startup.

Prosecutors have alleged that when Pfizer and Schering-Plough declined to endorse Theranos machines, Holmes resorted to misappropriating the letterhead logos of those companies and issuing fabricated reports. Investors have testified that the purported endorsements of pharmaceutical companies were important in their decision to buy Theranos shares.

“This work was done in partnership with those companies and I was trying to convey that,” Holmes said while being questioned by her attorney Tuesday in a San Jose, Calif., federal courtroom. While that was her intention in using the logos on the reports, “I wish I’d done it differently,” she said.