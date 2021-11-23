Epic Games, the North Carolina-based company that has built the online shoot-’em-up “Fortnite” into one of the world’s most popular video games, has acquired Harmonix Music Systems of Boston, creator of the bestselling “Guitar Hero” and “Rock Band” music gaming franchises.
Financial details of the transaction were not released. But it’s the second go-round for Harmonix in terms of getting acquired by a bigger player. In 2006, media giant Viacom paid $175 million upfront for Harmonix (followed by more than that in bonus payments after a court fight).
Back then the company was riding high on the massive success of “Guitar Hero,” a game where players would push buttons on plastic simulated guitars to simulate soaring guitar solos from famous rock songs. The game sold millions of copies. So did Harmonix’s follow-up title “Rock Band,” which let a group of players use simulated guitars, keyboards, and drums to form musical ensembles. That series generated over $1 billion in sales.
But by 2010, the music game market cratered. That year Viacom sold Harmonix to a group of investors that included private equity and company cofounder Alex Rigopulos. Since then the company enjoyed a modest success with a dancing game, “Dance Central,” while a music game based on the Walt Disney classical-music film “Fantasia” failed to find an audience.
In recent years, Harmonix has released a number of virtual reality games, such as the music-based target shooting game “Audica.” In its 2020 game Fuser, players become DJs at a large dance party, mixing beats and melodies from popular songs, and scoring points for the quality of their music mixes. In addition, Harmonix continues to support loyal fans of “Rock Band” with downloadable packages of new music.
According to a statement from Epic Games, Harmonix will continue to support its existing product lineup.
But its main focus will be on creating enhanced musical experiences for players of “Fortnite.” In this popular game, players parachute onto an island full of hiding places, tools, and weapons, then battle each other until only one person or team survives. The Internet-based game can be played free of charge, but players often spend sizable sums for “V-Bucks” that let them purchase special tools, abilities, and costumes. “Fortnite” is hugely popular worldwide, with an estimated 350 million registered players.
Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.