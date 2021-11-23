Epic Games, the North Carolina-based company that has built the online shoot-’em-up “Fortnite” into one of the world’s most popular video games, has acquired Harmonix Music Systems of Boston, creator of the bestselling “Guitar Hero” and “Rock Band” music gaming franchises.

Financial details of the transaction were not released. But it’s the second go-round for Harmonix in terms of getting acquired by a bigger player. In 2006, media giant Viacom paid $175 million upfront for Harmonix (followed by more than that in bonus payments after a court fight).

Back then the company was riding high on the massive success of “Guitar Hero,” a game where players would push buttons on plastic simulated guitars to simulate soaring guitar solos from famous rock songs. The game sold millions of copies. So did Harmonix’s follow-up title “Rock Band,” which let a group of players use simulated guitars, keyboards, and drums to form musical ensembles. That series generated over $1 billion in sales.