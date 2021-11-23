In response, My Brother’s Table teamed up with Salem Hospital and Lynn-based nonprofit The Haven Project, which provides services for housing-insecure young adults, to produce smoothies that can deliver nutrients from fruits and vegetables without the need to bite or chew.

“It wasn’t that they were ignorant about what they should be eating,” said Dianne Kuzia Hills, executive director of My Brother’s Table. “They knew, but they physically cannot eat these foods.”

North Shore soup kitchen My Brother’s Table likes to serve fruits and vegetables with its meals. But even as residents admired the apples or servings of corn on the cob, many said they couldn’t eat them because of bad teeth.

The American Dental Association says that more than 40 percent of low-income adults, who often lack affordable access to dental care, have painful or missing teeth that make it difficult to consume hard foods.

MassHealth expanded dental benefits for people over 21 at the beginning of this year, but nationwide, Medicaid covers only emergency dental care for adults in most states.

Some federally funded community health centers, however, provide free or reduced-cost dental care to those who need it. My Brother’s Table works with Lynn Community Health Center, which prices its dental services on a sliding scale based on a patient’s income.

The smoothie program, launched at the end of August, doubles as a job training opportunity: Young workers at The Haven Project make smoothies for a $600 stipend over the course of three weeks, after which the organization helps them transition into long-term employment.

Leveraging its connections with local food service establishments, The Haven Project asks stores to allow its workers to intern with them during their final week of job training. The nonprofit continues to pay them as they adjust to the new job, hoping the company will then hire them.

“Right now we are seeing the highest number that we’ve ever had of unaccompanied youth in our area,” said executive director Tracey Scherrer. “Luckily we are in a great employee market where they can find jobs pretty easily, but housing is still a huge issue. And if they’re struggling with housing, then getting a job and keeping that job is going to be difficult.”

The nationwide eviction moratorium ended in August. Scherrer said this not only rendered more young renters homeless, but the friends and family members they stayed with might have lost their housing, too.

Twenty-year-old Vicleen Nanah is a recent graduate of the smoothie-making program. She’s secured a part-time job at Walgreens, which she said fits well with her school schedule as she pursues an associate degree in criminal justice.

“I’m transferring to get my bachelor’s, and then I’m going to law school,” Nanah said. “Because I want to be a lawyer.”

Kuzia Hills said the collaboration has not only created work opportunities for young adults but also enabled My Brother’s Table to carry out a “fairly labor-intensive” operation on a wider scale, as it aims to deliver 300 smoothies daily.

The work is funded by a $100,000 grant from Mass General Brigham distributed to community organizations working to increase accessibility to healthy food in Massachusetts. Still, supply chain disruptions have threatened to delay the initiative. It took months to obtain the cups and blenders needed, Kuzia Hills said, but organizers discovered workarounds.

“We found these little cups that we could buy that I think were supposed to be used for Jell-O shots,” she said. “And we’ve been putting smoothies in those.”

She said residents can take however many they want because the containers hold a smaller volume than a typical smoothie cup.

For her, the project is about more than providing nutrients to those who have trouble getting them. It’s also an effort to educate the community about the financial hurdles that prevent low-income people from accessing healthy foods, such as fresh produce, which tends to be more expensive and often is not available in neighborhoods without a supermarket.

At Salem Hospital, community benefits manager Tina McLoughlin said data show people who experience food insecurity catch illnesses more often, are more likely to be hospitalized, and have higher rates of chronic illnesses such as obesity and depression.

She said the pandemic showed that those who lacked access to nutritious food were at a higher risk of COVID-19 complications.

“That’s really why, for us as a health care organization,” McLoughlin said, “understanding the strong link between food insecurity and health outcomes is a very important component as to why we are so committed to partnering with community organizations to address this need.”

Angela Yang can be reached at angela.yang@globe.com.