Microplane’s new Mason Jar Lid Grater Set, which include a medium ribbon and fine graters. Handout

Microplane, a brand well known for its ultra-sharp graters, continually cooks up new kitchen tools. The latest addition in the lineup is the Mason Jar Lid Grater Set, which offers two stainless steel blades — a medium-sized ribbon and a fine. Both have a round shape encircled in a ring that fits into wide-mouth canning jars (jars are not included). The ribbon makes thin shreds of carrots, cabbage, zucchini, soft cheeses, and more, which drop straight into the glass container for storing or for an on-the-go salad. The finer blade grates hard cheeses and also whole spices — cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, and others to create a seasoning blend ($11). Like the company’s other graters, little muscle is needed to get excellent results. Mason jars have so many purposes — the new blades gives your collection one more. Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955; Something Special, 145 Lincoln Road, Lincoln, 781-259- 0544, or at microplane.com.