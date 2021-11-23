“We have to get it off the table,” the 29-year-old said with unwavering confidence. “It’s just cheese and noodles. It’s not that good.”

When Patriots linebacker Matt Judon was asked which side dish he has to have at the Thanksgiving table, he told reporters he wasn’t going to answer the question.

He didn’t stop there.

“It’s probably one of the most overrated dishes,” Judon said, adding that a table without mac and cheese will make for “a much better Thanksgiving for everybody in the house.”

Judon also touched on deeper issues related to the side dish during the press conference: the potential digestive disruptions.

“It messes up our stomaches,” he said, and made the argument that without it, “the bathrooms will be less busy.”

“I have never liked macaroni and cheese,” Judon continued. “You know how they say ‘Your taste buds change every 7 years?’ ... Every time I try it it’s the same thing. It’s never going to change. It’s never going to get better. All right?”

Despite the linebacker’s disdain for the dish, mac and cheese is apparently pretty popular at the Judons.

“My whole family loves it. My brothers and sisters. My mom cooks it in a big pan — they know not to put it on my plate, or that’s fighting words.”

Judon did reveal his favorite side dish: “I do love dressing.”

Judon’s impassioned comments came a day after Patriots quarterback Mac Jones revealed in an interview that he doesn’t like apple or pecan pie, or pie in general. Jones said his favorite Thanksgiving dish is mashed potatoes, similar to coach Bill Belichick.

