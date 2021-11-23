Serves 4

Almost since the beginning of the pandemic, social media has been buzzing with this breakfast tortilla "hack." It's been billed as a better way to construct a quesadilla, and though it may not be better, it's fun to make and eat. It's ideal for weekend guests. The hack is to cut a slit into a large tortilla and divide it into four quadrants (though you've only made one slit). Each section holds a different filling, and the sections are then folded on top of one another in a counter-clockwise fashion until it forms a multi-layered triangle. Fry the triangles in butter for a perfect hand-held breakfast indulgence. Filling possibilities are infinite. In this version, the tortilla is filled with mashed avocado, scrambled eggs, chorizo (Mexican pork or soy), and chihuahua cheese (or cheddar). Follow these instructions carefully to prevent a spill during assembly. The mashed avocado sticks best to the tortilla, so that's your first fold. Then the egg, then the chorizo, and finally, the very messy shredded cheese. Once the pan is hot and the butter has melted, fry the tortillas with the cheese in the bottom layer so that it melts properly. If you need to keep the tortillas warm before serving, set them on a wire rack on a rimmed sheet pan in a 200-degree oven. Serve with your own pico de gallo. You'll delight your guests.

PICO DE GALLO

1 plum tomato, cored and cut into small dice 1 medium onion, cut into small dice ½ jalapeno or other small chile pepper, seeded and finely chopped ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro Juice of 1/2 lime Salt, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the tomato, onion, jalapeno, and cilantro.

2. Season with lime juice and a generous pinch of salt. Stir well and taste for seasoning. Add more lime juice or salt, if you like.

TORTILLAS

1 ripe avocado Juice of 1/2 lime ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro 2 scallions, thinly sliced Salt and pepper, to taste 2 teaspoons vegetable oil 6 ounces Mexican pork chorizo or soy chorizo (it needs to crumble) 6 tablespoons butter 8 eggs, lightly beaten 4 extra-large flour tortillas (12-inch diameter) 1 ⅔ cups shredded chihuahua cheese or medium cheddar cheese Hot sauce (for serving)

1. In a shallow bowl with a fork, smash the avocado until it is creamy and somewhat smooth. Stir in the lime juice, cilantro, scallions, salt, and pepper.

2. In a nonskillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the chorizo and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until it is crumbled and heated through. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and keep warm.

3. Wipe out the skillet. Set it over medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the eggs, and cook, stirring often, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until they are scrambled and cooked through but still moist; keep warm.

4. Lay the tortillas on a work surface. Cut a slit in each tortilla starting at 6 o'clock and ending at the center of the tortilla. Imagine that the tortilla is now divided into 4 equal triangles (but you're not making more cuts). Spread the mashed avocado in the bottom right corner of each tortilla, leaving a bit of space at the edge. In the top right triangle of each tortilla, place the eggs in a single layer. In the top left triangles, spoon the chorizo crumbles in a single layer. Spread the cheese on the bottom left triangles.

5. To shape triangles: Working with 1 tortilla at a time, fold the bottom right triangle of avocado up onto the egg section. Then, fold that piece onto the section with the chorizo. Finally, fold the whole thing down onto the section containing the cheese to form a triangle. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.

6. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 1/2 tablespoon butter. Place one triangle in the pan with the cheese layer on the bottom. Cook for 2 to 5 minutes, or until the bottom is golden brown. Add 1/2 tablespoon butter to the pan, and use a wide metal spatula to turn the tortilla. Cook for 2 to 5 minutes more, or until golden brown. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.

7. Serve the tortillas hot with pico de gallo and hot sauce.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick