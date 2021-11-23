Makes one 9-inch pie

A few years ago, Jackie King of A&J King Artisan Bakers in Salem, taught us how to make the definitive, classic, juicy, two-crust apple pie. It's loaded with Cortland apples that are tucked into two rounds of buttery, flaky pie dough that are crimped at the edges and sent to the oven until the apples are bubbling at the edges and the pastry is golden brown. If you want to try your hand at pie, this is the recipe to use.

PASTRY

3½ cups flour, chilled in a bowl 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons butter (2 sticks plus 2 tablespoons), cut up 1¼ teaspoons salt ⅔ cup ice water Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand a 9-inch ceramic, pottery, or glass pie pan (2-inches deep) and an unrimmed baking sheet.

2. In the bowl of flour, drop in the butter and salt. Use your fingertips to pinch the mixture together, but not too hard. The butter pieces should be pea-sized. If the mixture feels warm, refrigerate the bowl for 10 minutes until it chills again.

3. Sprinkle the ice water over the flour mixture and using your fingertips, toss the dry ingredients with the water until the mixture comes together to form a dough. You can remove large clumps of dough as they become moist enough to hold together and transfer them to a lightly floured counter. Do this until all the dough forms clumps.

4. Shape the clumps into a ball. You do not want dry patches, but you will see streaks of butter in the dough. Divide the dough in half and shape each half into a flat disk. Wrap in foil and refrigerate for 1 hour.

5. On a lightly floured counter, roll out 1 round of dough to a 13-inch round, turning it often to prevent sticking. Lift it onto the rolling pin and ease it into the pie pan. It should hang over the rim by at least 1 inch. Refrigerate the pie pan. Roll out the other round in the same way, making a 12-inch round. Slide it onto the baking sheet and refrigerate it while you make the filling.

FILLING

8 Cortland apples 1 cup sugar ⅓ cup flour 1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon 1 egg, lightly beaten (for the glaze)

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet. Set a pizza stone, if you have one, on the bottom rack of the oven.

2. Peel, core, and slice the apples into wedges that are almost 1-inch thick at the widest part. An apple slicer works well for this. In a bowl, combine the apples, sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Toss well. Let them sit for 10 to 15 minutes.

3. Arrange the apples on the bottom dough in concentric circles. Use some of the egg to brush around the rim of the crust. Top with the chilled round. With the side of your hand, press the top crust into the space next to the rim to make a dome of apples. The two crusts should meet at the edge of the dish. Use scissors to trim excess dough so you have a 1-inch overhang.

4. Use the thumb and forefinger of one hand pressed against the knuckle of the other hand to crimp the crusts together all around the rim. Brush the top with the remaining egg. With the tip of a paring knife, make 8 slits in the top of the pie in a sunburst pattern.

5. Set the pie on the baking sheet. Set the sheet on the pizza stone. Bake the pie for 1 hour, or until the apples are bubbling at the edges. If the pie is browning too much before the juices are bubbling, cover it loosely with foil and transfer to the top rack of the oven. Let the pie settle for 15 minutes before slicing.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from A&J King Artisan Bakers