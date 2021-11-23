Serves 2

Everyone pretty much agrees that the best thing about Thanksgiving is the leftovers. When your appetite returns late in the day, you might warm up a mini duplicate plate of the meal you ate earlier, but at some point over the weekend, you're going to want a turkey sandwich. This one, with grilled bread, Monterey Jack cheese, and a few spoonfuls of cranberry sauce, isn't quite over the top, but it's a feast in itself. It's more exciting than a few slices of turkey with just lettuce and mayo. You may want to give thanks all over again.

4 slices sourdough or bread from your favorite artisanal loaf 4 teaspoons butter, at room temperature ½ cup grated Monterey Jack cheese, or more to taste 4 large slices cooked turkey, or more to taste ¼ cup cranberry sauce

1. Spread 1 teaspoon of the butter on one side of 2 slices of bread. Set the bread, buttered side down, on a cutting board. Sprinkle the cheese on the bread, and place the turkey slices on the cheese. Spoon the cranberry sauce over the turkey.

2. Set a griddle or a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. When the pan is hot, slide the open-faced sandwiches, buttered sides down, into the pan. Turn the heat to medium-low. Butter the outside of the 2 remaining slices of bread with the remaining 2 teaspoons butter. Set the tops on the sandwiches, buttered sides up.

3. With your hand, press down gently on the sandwiches. Cook the sandwiches for 3 to 4 minutes, or until they are golden on the bottom and the cheese is mostly melted. Keep the heat low to give the cheese time to melt before the bread is too brown.

4. Use a large metal spatula to carefully turn the sandwiches. Cook 3 to 4 minutes more, or until the undersides are golden. Remove from the skillet and cut in half.

Sally Pasley Vargas