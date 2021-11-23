eat2explore ’s family cooking kits combine world cuisine preparation with cultural discovery. The company’s mission is to educate the younger generation on connections between the food and culture of different countries. In addition, the company hopes that through food and cooking, children pick up a little math, science, geography, history, and social studies.

Got a budding young chef on your hands? Or just want to expand your family’s appreciation for international foods and different cultural traditions? And maybe in the process, get everyone engaged in not just putting food on the table, but coming together in the kitchen to cook?

The roll-out is by monthly subscription, but you can cancel any time. (Though the base rate is $24.95 per monthly box, discounted specials are available.) Designed to prepare with kids, each new Family Dinner Club box highlights a different part of the world, from Brazil and Ethiopia to Morocco and Sweden. Each kit arrives with the unique authentic spices, sauces, and grain mixes you’ll need, plus three recipe cards for full dinners and a shopping list of the fresh ingredients you need to add, allowing for alternatives to meet varied dietary preferences. (Many of the boxes can be ordered as gluten free or vegetarian.) Tasks in each meal plan are rated for youngest, older, and most advanced/adult chefs, so everyone can get in on the action. In addition, boxes also include Educational Activity Sheets, an Exploration Guide, collectibles, and tools with the goal of offering your fledgling chefs some context for the foods they are about to prepare.

For the holidays, the company is offering two limited-edition World Holiday Treats boxes. Each includes popular holiday treat recipes from three different countries and can be ordered as one offs. And if you’re looking for an all-family gift idea, the company offers bundles of five featured countries by continent ($112.25) so you can explore one area of the world in depth. eat2explore.com, www.cratejoy.com, www.amazon.com

