Get ready to party like it’s 1999.

Saved by the 90s, a long-running live music dance party celebrating the grunge, teen-pop, and alt rock that defined the era, pops up at Big Night Live on Nov. 26. Led by Berklee College of Music grads, Nat Esten, Alex Rossiter, and Danny Finerman, the nationally touring night of nostalgia and cover bands bring a way-back playlist to life: performing everything from Foo Fighters and blink-182 to Garbage and Spice Girls. Expect classic tracks, retro costumes, and mysterious allure of potential surprise celebrity guests. (Mark McGrath, Salt-N-Pepa, and Boston’s own Letters to Cleo have all popped up at previous gigs.)