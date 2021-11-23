The spice blend za’atar is one of our favorite pantry shortcuts. A staple in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines, it’s made from the wild herb of the same name native to the Levant region, plus salt, tangy sumac, and toasted sesame seeds. We sprinkle it on many dishes as an herbal finisher, but it also works particularly well as a dry rub, with sugar, salt, black pepper, and oregano, for roasted chicken. The blend helps form a flavorful crust in the skillet on easy-to-cook swordfish steaks, which we top with a tangy cucumber salad. And to accompany either dish — or to enjoy on their own — we brush homemade yeasted flatbreads with a simple za’atar oil.

Za’atar-Roasted Chicken

Makes 4 servings

A whole chicken can take quite some time to roast, which can be a challenge on weeknights. But chicken parts cook quickly and taste equally good. If you use a combination of breasts and legs or thighs, begin checking the breast for doneness after about 30 minutes of roasting, as white meat is done at a lower temperature than dark meat.

To boost the flavor of our chicken, we use za’atar; look for it in well-stocked markets, Middle Eastern grocery stores, or online. For extra herbal flavor, we mix the za’atar with dried oregano. This flavorful chicken is a great match for the earthy sweetness of root vegetables such as roasted or mashed sweet potatoes or winter squash drizzled with tangy yogurt.

Use a baking sheet instead of a roasting pan. The low sides of a sturdy rimmed baking sheet let the chicken cook quickly and brown evenly.

3 tablespoons za’atar seasoning

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1¼ teaspoons white sugar

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken parts, trimmed and patted dry

10 medium garlic cloves, peeled

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest, plus ¼ cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons minced fresh oregano

Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a small bowl, combine the za’atar, dried oregano, sugar, 1 tablespoon salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper.

Place the chicken parts on a rimmed baking sheet and evenly season both sides with the mixture. Place the garlic cloves in a single layer down the center of the baking sheet, then arrange the chicken parts, skin up, around the garlic; this prevents the garlic from scorching during roasting.

Roast the chicken until the thickest part of the breast (if using) reaches 160 degrees and the thickest part of the largest thigh/leg (if using) reaches 175 degrees, about 30 to 40 minutes. A skewer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken should meet no resistance. Transfer the chicken to a platter, leaving the garlic on the baking sheet.

Using a fork, mash the garlic to a paste on the sheet. Carefully pour ‚ cup water onto the sheet and use a wooden spoon to scrape up browned bits. Pour the mixture into a small bowl and whisk in the lemon zest and juice, oil, and oregano. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve with the sauce.

Seared Za’atar Swordfish With Cucumber Salad. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Seared Za’atar Swordfish With Cucumber Salad

Makes 4 servings

Swordfish has a sturdy, firm texture that withstands searing in a hot skillet until well browned and nicely crusted. For this recipe, we cut swordfish steaks into large chunks and season them with salt, pepper, and za’atar before placing them in a hot pan. A simple cucumber salad, served as a bed under the fish, counters the swordfish’s meatiness with fresh flavor and crisp texture.

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

1 large shallot, halved and thinly sliced

1/3 cup lightly packed fresh, flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided, plus more to serve

5 teaspoons za’atar, divided, plus more to serve

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1½ pounds swordfish steaks, cut into 1½-inch chunks

In a large bowl, toss the cucumber, shallot, parsley, vinegar, 3 tablespoons oil, and 3 teaspoons za’atar, then season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a platter.

Season the swordfish with salt and pepper and the remaining 2 teaspoons za’atar. To a 12-inch cast-iron or nonstick skillet, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and heat until shimmering. Add the fish and cook, turning once, until golden on the top and bottom, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Place on top of the salad, then sprinkle with za’atar and drizzle with oil.

Yeasted Flatbreads With Za’atar Oil. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Yeasted Flatbreads With Za’atar Oil

Makes four 6-inch flatbreads

At Magdalena Restaurant in Migdal, Israel, chef Yousef (Zuzu) Hanna offers a house-baked flatbread that’s a hybrid of Yemeni saluf, a traditional pita, and Moroccan frena, similar to focaccia. To re-create it at home, we use a moderately wet yeasted dough and give it multiple rises, including a 24- to 48-hour rise in the refrigerator, so be sure to plan accordingly. Immediately after baking, we brush the surface with a za’atar-infused oil that also can be served alongside the bread for dipping. You will need a baking steel or stone, plus a baking peel.

Be sure to heat the oven with the baking steel or stone on the middle rack about 1 hour before baking. The best time to do this is immediately upon removing the dough balls from the refrigerator after their three-hour rise. When placing the dough rounds on the baking peel, place them as close as possible to the edge so they slide off the peel and onto the steel with minimal effort.

4 cups (548 grams) bread flour, plus more for dusting

1 tablespoon white sugar

2 teaspoons instant yeast

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1¼ teaspoons (8 grams) table salt

Semolina flour or fine cornmeal, for dusting the pizza peel

Za’atar oil (recipe follows)

In a stand mixer with the dough hook, mix the flour, sugar, and yeast on low until combined, about 15 seconds. With the mixer running, gradually add 1½ cups of cool water (about 65 degrees) and 2 tablespoons of the oil. Mix on low until the ingredients form a strong dough that clears the sides of the bowl, about 5 minutes. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let rest for 20 minutes.

Uncover the bowl, sprinkle the salt over the dough, and mix on low until smooth and elastic, 5 to 7 minutes. Meanwhile, coat a large bowl with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

Transfer the dough to the prepared bowl. Dip your fingers into the oil pooled at the sides and dab the surface of the dough until completely coated. Turn the dough over, then tightly cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let rise at room temperature until it doubles in bulk, about 1 hour. Transfer to the refrigerator and let rise for at least 24 hours or up to 48 hours.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment and mist with cooking spray. Lightly flour the counter and turn out the dough. Using a chef’s knife or bench scraper, divide the dough into 4 even pieces, each about 8 ounces. Shape each into a taut, smooth ball and place seam side down, evenly spaced, on the prepared baking sheet. Mist the tops of the dough with cooking spray, cover loosely with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 3 hours.

Heat the oven to 500 degrees with a baking steel or stone on the middle rack. Remove the dough from the refrigerator. Generously flour the counter and set the dough balls on top; reserve the baking sheet. Dust the dough with flour and, using your fingertips, press each into a dimpled disk about 5½-inches wide and ½-inch thick. Return the dough to the baking sheet, evenly spacing the disks. Mist the dough with cooking spray, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise at room temperature until slightly puffy, about 1 hour.

Generously dust a baking peel with semolina. Flour your hands, then gently slide your fingers under one round of dough, lift and transfer to the prepared peel, placing the round near the edge so it will be easier to slide onto the baking steel. Repeat with another round of dough, making sure the two don’t touch. Gently shake the peel back and forth to ensure the dough is not sticking, then, working quickly, open the oven and slide the rounds onto the steel.

Bake until the dough is puffed and golden brown, 7 to 10 minutes. Using the peel, transfer the breads to a wire rack. Lightly brush the tops with some of the za’atar oil. Bake the 2 remaining rounds in the same way. Serve the breads warm or at room temperature with the remaining za’atar oil for dipping.

Za’atar Oil

Makes ½ cup

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon za’atar

¼ to ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

In a small saucepan over medium heat, cook the oil, za’atar, and pepper flakes, stirring, until the mixture is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in the salt and let cool. Store at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

