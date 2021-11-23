The Animal Rescue League of Boston rescued 67 cats from a home on the South Shore, some of which had respiratory problems, and are preparing to place the cats into new homes, the organization said in a statement.

The cats must be medically cleared before they are placed in new homes. The felines were removed over a two week period after their caregiver contacted ARL Boston to say they had taken in too many cats to care for them properly, the statement said.

The organization coordinated with the caregiver to safely transport the cats to ARL Boston’s Animal Care and Adoption Center.