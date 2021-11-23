The Animal Rescue League of Boston rescued 67 cats from a home on the South Shore, some of which had respiratory problems, and are preparing to place the cats into new homes, the organization said in a statement.
The cats must be medically cleared before they are placed in new homes. The felines were removed over a two week period after their caregiver contacted ARL Boston to say they had taken in too many cats to care for them properly, the statement said.
The organization coordinated with the caregiver to safely transport the cats to ARL Boston’s Animal Care and Adoption Center.
With the help of the cats’ caregiver, ARL Boston transported all 67 cats to the adoption center In one trip, more than 56 cats were transported to the center. The rest were removed a week later, officials said.
Upon arrival at the center, some of the cats were treated for upper respiratory infections, which is common for large groups of animals living in one space, the statement said.
ARL Boston said they also returned one of the cats to its original caregiver under Healthy Moms, Happy Litters, a program which spays and neuters pets free of cost before returning them to their owner.
ARL Boston encourages pet owners that are unable to care for their animals to contact their field services line at (617) 426-9170.
