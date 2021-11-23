Beginning next week, hospitals in Massachusetts with limited capacity will be required to reduce certain non-urgent, scheduled procedures amid a strain on hospital capacity, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.

The new public health order goes into effect Nov. 29, the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services said in a statement. It comes amid several contributing factors, including a staffing shortage, which has contributed to the loss of about 500 medical and intensive care unit beds, and a surge in hospitalizations that arises every year after Thanksgiving through January, the statement said.

“The current strain on hospital capacity is due to longer than average hospital stays and significant workforce shortages, separate and apart from the challenges brought on by COVID,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said in the statement. “COVID hospitalizations in Massachusetts remain lower than almost every other state in the nation, but the challenges the healthcare system face remain, and this order will ensure hospitals can serve all residents, including those who require treatment for COVID-19.”