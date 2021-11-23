Crews were still working at the 48 Stearns Ave. home as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, said Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman, and local drivers are being urged to avoid the area due to the heavy presence of emergency vehicles.

A State Police bomb squad and a hazmat team are working at a home in Mansfield after the residence caught fire early Tuesday morning and fire officials discovered what appeared to be chemicals that are used to manufacture narcotics, police said.

“Our Bomb Squad responded after firefighters who responded to a fire at that address located chemicals at the residence,” Procopio said in an e-mail. “HazMat officials from the state Fire Marshal’s office also responded. The investigation at the scene is ongoing.”

Mansfield fire crews first responded to the home after a call for a fire at around 1:48 a.m., according to a statement posted to Facebook by Mansfield police.

An undisclosed number of occupants made it out of the house before firefighters arrived, and crews worked quickly to knock down a fire that was confined to a second-story bedroom of the Colonial-style home, according to the statement.

As they investigated the cause of the fire a short time later, fire officials discovered “what appeared to be chemicals used in the manufacturing of unlawful narcotics,” which triggered the bomb squad and hazmat response.

No other information was immediately available.

