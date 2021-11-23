Medfield’s Holiday Stroll is returning for its seventh year on Friday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 9 p.m. The juried marketplace will feature 40 makers, artists, and designers, and area businesses will offer pedestrians free cookies, hot chocolate, and cider. To help visitors capture the fun, Medfield TV will transform its studio into a winter wonderland photo op scene. The stroll is presented by the Medfield Cultural Alliance, and more information is available at MedfieldCulture.org .

The Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham is presenting “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,″ a World War I documentary musical, through Dec. 23. The musical, written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangement by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach, combines period songs and carols with firsthand accounts to tell the story. Tickets to the show at 395 Main St. range from $20 to $67. Performances take place Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information, visit greaterbostonstage.org .

Advertisement

The American Heritage Museum in Hudson will host a World War II symposium on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. titled “Pearl Harbor — Inevitable or Infamy?” The symposium will discuss the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor that sparked the United States’ involvement in the war. The symposium features two panels with era historians. Tickets are $45 per person, and are available at americanheritagemuseum.org.

The Friends of the Ashland Library will hold a book sale at the library, 66 Front St., next weekend, Dec. 3 through 5. On Dec. 3, the sale is for members only, but on Dec. 4 it’s open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Dec. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will feature a holiday sing-along led by Ashland High School students on Dec. 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and a bag sale on Dec. 5 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Advertisement

SalemRecycles is hosting a repair cafe for Salem residents on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Appointments are required, and can be scheduled by contacting Micaela Gugliemi at mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672. Volunteers at the free event will be able to mend clothes, sew buttons, sharpen knives, fix electronics, re-glue wood, and more.

Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.