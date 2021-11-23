The landlord, 44 Gerrish LLC, and property manager, HallKeen Management Inc., demanded water payments from the tenants on various occasions between June 2014 and October 2020, though they had contractually agreed not to charge rent or utilities beyond the amount provided through the tenants’ Section 8 vouchers, the US attorney for Massachusetts said in a statement.

A Chelsea landlord and property manager have agreed to pay an $80,000 settlement for submitting false claims to the federal government after they admitted to receiving illegal water utility payments from three tenants participating in the Section 8 low-income housing program, officials said Tuesday.

Advertisement

One of the tenants eventually sued the companies under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act, which allows private citizens to file civil fraud causes on behalf of the government, according to the statement.

“The purpose of the Section 8 program is to help low-income families afford safe housing and keep a roof over their heads, not to afford an illicit windfall to landlords and their agents,” Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell said in the statement. “We will continue to hold accountable those who fail to exercise integrity in HUD programs and take advantage of their tenants.”

HallKeen Management Inc. and 44 Gerrish LLC could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.