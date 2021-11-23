“Longmeadow firefighters along with multiple mutual aid companies are fighting a multi alarm fire at Armata’s plaza,” the Fire Department posted. “Please avoid the area of Shaker and Maple roads.”

Fire officials confirmed the blaze via Facebook around 7 a.m.

Longmeadow firefighters were battling a 4-alarm blaze Tuesday morning at the Armata’s market plaza, officials said.

Officials also posted photos of flames and heavy smoke billowing from the plaza.

Armata’s food market says on its website that it’s “known best for our custom-cut, high-quality meats, which are sure to make the perfect centerpiece for your family gathering. Our staff requires no less than the best for their family and yours. We’ll take care in creating a joyful dining experience for your family, as if it were our own.”

Since 1963, the site says, “the Armata name has instilled consumer confidence in this locally owned, independent full-service grocer. Armata’s remains a fleet of good food people supporting local growers. Our staff includes many retirees with years of experience who mentor new employees in the ways of quality workmanship and customer service.”

Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services, confirmed via email that that agency was also responding to the blaze.

Wark said DFS “is providing Rehab and Incident Support Units at the scene. These vehicles provide firefighters with indoor areas to recover and rehydrate during operations and incident commanders with a mobile command center.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

“Feel so bad for all the workers,” one person wrote in a response to the Fire Department posting. “Praying for all.”

Said another commenter, “This is awful. Hope everyone is ok!”

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released. Mike Bello of the Globe staff contributed.

