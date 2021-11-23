On Tuesday, William Addis, 31, who grew up in Bryn Mawr, Penn., and attended Camp Tecumseh as a child, identified himself as the former camper Scavitto is accused of sexually assaulting in the indictments. Last year, Addis sued the camp over the alleged sexual abuse and reached a settlement out-of-court. In June, the Globe published a story about the sexual abuse he allegedly endured and what he described as demeaning and embarrassing practices at the camp.

Matthew Scavitto has been accused of sexually assaulting a camper while working at the 350-acre Camp Tecumseh on Lake Winnipesaukee.

The new indictments, which were made public Tuesday, mark the second time that Matthew J. Scavitto, 37, of West Chester, Penn., has been accused of sexually assaulting a camper while working at the 350-acre camp on Lake Winnipesaukee, which draws many boys from the Philadelphia area.

A New Hampshire grand jury has indicted a former counselor at the all-male Camp Tecumseh in Moultonborough on allegations that he sexually abused an underage camper over the course of three summers from 2001 to 2003.

In a statement, Addis said camp leaders were informed in 2003 that Scavitto, then 19, was sharing a bed with him, but didn’t act. Addis was 12 years old at the time.

Will Addis, 30, sued Camp Tecumseh in Moultonborough, N.H., over allegations that a former counselor, Matthew J. Scavitto, sexually abused him during summers from 2001 to 2003, and reached a settlement out of court. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“Sadly, Camp Tecumseh leadership chose to ignore the suffering of a child rather than take action to protect me and risk disrupting the status quo. Camp Tecumseh failed to protect me, and generations of children who went there. The trauma we endured as a result of their moral failure has inflicted wounds we will carry for the rest of our lives,” Addis said.

Addis thanked prosecutors and Moultonborough police Sergeant Jody Baker for pursuing the case.

“I hope that my story provides other victims the permission to be vulnerable in sharing their stories. I hope that the prosecution serves as a wakeup call for institutions, such as Camp Tecumseh, to take accountability for the pervasive culture and environment that they created and supported which enabled Scavitto to treat me as his sexual slave,” Addis said.

Addis’s lawyer, Eric MacLeish, said camp leaders could have prevented the alleged sexual abuse.

“If the adults running Camp Tecumseh were doing their job, Mr. Addis and multiple other Scavitto victims would have never been molested,” he said in a statement.

Reached by the Globe, a camp leader said he would comment later Tuesday.

In June, Camp Tecumseh said that an internal investigation revealed that during the early 2000s, the camp director was informed of a “concern about boundaries, rather than about abuse.” The camp said it shared the information with New Hampshire police after learning about it in 2015.

Scavitto is scheduled to be arraigned in Carroll Superior Court in Ossipee, N.H., on Dec. 2, court records show. His lawyer, Evan Kelly of West Chester, Penn., said Scavitto hadn’t been notified of the indictments and denies the allegations.

“He’s looking forward to exercising his constitutional right to challenge these accusations in court,” Kelly said.

Scavitto is registered as a sex offender in Pennsylvania. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to charges of institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors and was sentenced to between 11 1/2 months and 1 year and 11 months in prison, records show.

He was prosecuted after two students at The Phelps School, in suburban Philadelphia, accused him of sexually abusing them while he worked there as a teacher, coach, and dorm supervisor, police said.

One of the Phelps students also attended Camp Tecumseh and told investigators that Scavitto sexually abused him at the camp in 2013, a police report said. The new indictments do not cover those accusations.

Scavitto was a camper and later a counselor from 1994 to 2014, according to Camp Tecumseh, which cut ties with him after his Pennsylvania arrest in June 2015.









Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.