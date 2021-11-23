A former Norwell youth football coach was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Tuesday for sexually exploiting children, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.
Derek Sheehan, 51, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexually exploiting children in July after being indicted in October 2018. Sheehan’s indictment came after police found videos that showed him sexually abusing three minors between the ages of 11 and 12 while they slept at his home between March 2017 and July 2018, prosecutors said.
The abuse came while Sheehan was a youth football coach and Sheehan had taken the videos himself, prosecutors said.
Advertisement
“Sheehan abused his status as a youth football coach to prey on vulnerable children. He manipulated and sexually exploited them for months, and for that he will spend the rest of his life behind bars,” said Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell in the statement. “There are few crimes deserving of a life sentence, and this is one of them.”
The minimum sentence for each charge of sexually exploiting children is 15 years, the US Attorney’s office said in July.
An investigation into Sheehan’s conduct began when a victim reported their assault to local law enforcement in June 2018, the statement said.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.