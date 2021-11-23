A former Norwell youth football coach was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Tuesday for sexually exploiting children, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Derek Sheehan, 51, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexually exploiting children in July after being indicted in October 2018. Sheehan’s indictment came after police found videos that showed him sexually abusing three minors between the ages of 11 and 12 while they slept at his home between March 2017 and July 2018, prosecutors said.

The abuse came while Sheehan was a youth football coach and Sheehan had taken the videos himself, prosecutors said.