Children’s said in a statement that the study’s authors analyzed sleep and brain imaging data from over 5,500 9- to 11-year-olds and found children who got fewer than the recommended hours of sleep were “more likely to have brain networks that were less efficient, less able to adapt and rewire, and less resilient to stress.”

The study , entitled “Shorter Duration and Lower Quality Sleep Have Widespread Detrimental Effects on Developing Functional Brain Networks in Early Adolescence,” was published Oct. 26 in Cerebral Cortex Communications.

Preteens who don’t get enough sleep at night are more likely to have problems with their neurological development, according to a new study from researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Caterina Stamoulis, director of the Computational Neuroscience Laboratory at Children’s and lead researcher on the study, said in the statement that early adolescence is a “critical” time for brain development.

“Preteens’ brain circuits are rapidly maturing, especially those involved in higher-level thought processes like decision-making, problem-solving, and executive function — the ability to plan, coordinate, and control actions and behaviors,” Stamoulis said.

The statement said a variety of factors were linked to the amount and quality of sleep among study participants.

Boys slept more than girls, the hospital said, averaging nine to 11 hours of sleep compared to eight to nine hours for girls.

The study also found white children slept more than children of other races, averaging nine to 11 hours versus eight to nine hours for the latter groups.

Higher family income was associated with better sleep, the statement continued, and longer stretches of “screen time” were linked to shorter sleep durations. Being overweight was also linked to truncated sleep.

“The network abnormalities we identified can potentially affect multiple cognitive processes, including attention, the ability to regulate one’s emotions, memory, and the ability to plan, coordinate, and control actions and behaviors,” Stamoulis said in the statement. “They can potentially affect how adolescents make decisions, control behavior, process information, and learn. One of the best things you can do for your child’s brain health is to help them consistently get a good night’s sleep.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.