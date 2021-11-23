A humpback whale that was found dead in Provincetown Harbor likely died from “chronic entanglement,” researchers said Tuesday.
The nearly 30-foot long whale was emaciated and had an empty stomach when it was found opposite Long Point Lighthouse, the International Fund for Animal Welfare said in a statement.
Samples from the necropsy of the whale will be sent out for further analysis. The whale’s carcass will remain on the beach to decompose naturally, according to the statement.
The Center for Coastal Studies is working to identify the whale, which was found Monday in a “complicated” area of the harbor that is below the high tide line and fully submerged at high tide, the statement said.
“While we aim to thoroughly examine every whale case that washes up on shore, cases like this one are a strong reminder of how important this work is to determine how we as humans impact these animals,” said Misty Niemeyer, stranding coordinator for the fund’s Marine Mammal Rescue & Research team, in a statement.
