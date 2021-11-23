A humpback whale that was found dead in Provincetown Harbor likely died from “chronic entanglement,” researchers said Tuesday.

The nearly 30-foot long whale was emaciated and had an empty stomach when it was found opposite Long Point Lighthouse, the International Fund for Animal Welfare said in a statement.

Samples from the necropsy of the whale will be sent out for further analysis. The whale’s carcass will remain on the beach to decompose naturally, according to the statement.