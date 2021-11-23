Quinn would not say whether Harden was killed by the officer who fired their gun.

Anthony Harden, 30, was pronounced dead at Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, Quinn said during the conference, streamed by WJAR-TV .

A man was fatally shot in an altercation with police in Fall River Monday night after an officer fired their gun, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III told reporters in a news conference late Monday.

“One of the officers fired, it appears,” he said. “Again, we’re in the initial stages of it. At this point, indications are an officer fired a shot or shots, and that is in the process of being investigated.”

Quinn also said that “initial information indicates a knife was present at the scene of the altercation.”

Officers came in contact with Harden on the first floor of a residential building at 120 Melville St. at about 6:05 p.m. after a woman reported to police on Monday that Harden had assaulted her there on Saturday, Quinn said.

“Two officers entered the first floor, made contact with Mr. Harden. Shortly after that an altercation ensued,” Quinn said. “During the altercation, Mr. Harden was shot. Shortly after that, officers reported that the shot or shots were fired.”

Harden was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Quinn said. Two Fall River police officers were also taken to the hospital for evaluation per department protocol, he said.

“I believe one of them has been released [from the hospital], if not both,” he said.

Quinn said the investigation is ongoing, and investigators are interviewing witnesses.

