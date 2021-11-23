“After police were allowed entry into the apartment, an altercation took place between Mr. Harden and the police. At some point during the struggle, two shots were fired by an officer. A knife was found at the scene,” Quinn’s office said in the statement on Tuesday.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office identified the man as Anthony Harden who was shot inside his Melville Street home around 6:05 p.m. Monday by an officer who twice fired his gun.

A 30-year-old Fall River man being investigated for domestic violence was fatally shot by Fall River police during a confrontation inside the man’s home where a knife was recovered Monday night, according to a statement from prosecutors.

The two officers provided emergency medical aid, and Harden was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Quinn, who will now determine whether police were justified in killing Harden.

Harden’s relatives Tuesday denounced the use of deadly force against Harden. “He’s a father. He’s a brother. He’s a son. He’s a nephew. He’s a cousin. He’s a good kid,’’ Carl Harden, his older brother, told the Globe in a telephone interview Tuesday. “And what happened to him was unnecessary.”

According to Quinn’s office, Harden’s current girlfriend told police on Monday that her boyfriend had assaulted her last Saturday. When officers went to question Harden at the home he shared with his twin brother, the fatal confrontation took place.

Harden’s life has been on hold since his 2019 arrest for allegedly beating and indecently assaultinghis estranged wife, and for threatening to kill his infant daughter while he held her in his arms during a three-and-half hour standoff with Fall River police Nov. 14, 2019, according to relatives and court records.

At the request of prosecutors, Harden was found dangerous by District Court Judge Edward H. Sharkansky Nov. 25, 2019, but ordered Harden to remain under house arrest and wear a GPS tracking device instead of being jailed, records show.

Harden was still under house arrest nearly two years later, the case against him in Fall River District Court delayed when trials were put on hold during the height of the pandemic, court records show. Defense efforts to get the criminal case thrown out were denied by a judge, records show.

A judge found in April 2020 that Harden violated bail by posting YouTube videos that his estranged wife and Quinn’s office were threatening, including a rap song with the phrase, “ex bitch will get karma” and songs directed at a person whose name was the ex-wife’s first name spelled backwards.

However, the judge ordered the home confinement to continue instead of sending him to jail, records show.

Last Thanksgiving, Harden’s house arrest was lifted so he could spend Thanksgiving at Carl Harden’s home, records show.

Harden “has not physically violated the terms of his release, has physically stayed away from his wife, and physically stayed away from his infant daughter, and needs the human interaction with his family on this most important family day,” his court appointed defense attorney, Robert M. Tutino,wrote.

The case was scheduled to finally go to trial Dec. 21, records show after a judge approved $3,000 so Harden’s court appointed attorney can conduct DNA testing on forensic evidence allegedly supporting his estranged wife’s claim that he raped her in a jealous rage based on the number of her Facebook friends, according to records.

Carl Harden, the older brother, said the extended period of home confinement had frustrated his younger sibling, especially because the family did not believe the criminal charges were warranted.

“All of those things, all of those facts were up for dispute,” Carl Harden said. “Authorities could not prove their case. He’s been under house arrest for two years over things that were never proven to be true...He’s a victim of the system.”

