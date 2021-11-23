No arrests have been made, and the statement didn’t identify the man who was shot.

Boston police said in a statement that officers were called to the area of Maple Street around 9:54 p.m. and located the victim, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” the statement said. “Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.”

Tipsters can also submit information anonymously by calling the BPD’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), the statement said.

“The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner,” police said.

