A 21-year-old Milton man and a woman he is reportedly in a relationship with were indicted by a Norfolk County Grand Jury last week in connection with the July murder of Marquis Simmons, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Myles King was indicted Friday on charges of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of a large-capacity firearm. The woman, Bryanna Gardener, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder, the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement.

Simmons was killed on July 10, after getting off his moped around 6 p.m. in the area of Belvoir Road. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center after the shooting, where he was pronounced dead. Myles King was arrested the next day after an investigation.