A 21-year-old Milton man and a woman he is reportedly in a relationship with were indicted by a Norfolk County Grand Jury last week in connection with the July murder of Marquis Simmons, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Myles King was indicted Friday on charges of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of a large-capacity firearm. The woman, Bryanna Gardener, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder, the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement.
Simmons was killed on July 10, after getting off his moped around 6 p.m. in the area of Belvoir Road. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center after the shooting, where he was pronounced dead. Myles King was arrested the next day after an investigation.
At his arraignment last July in Quincy District Court, King entered a not guilty plea and was ordered held without bail.
The indictment moves his case to the Superior Court, where an arraignment date will be set, the statement said.
Gardener will be summonsed to court for her arraignment, prosecutors said.
King’s attorney, Rosemary C. Scapicchio, could not be immediately reached for comment.
