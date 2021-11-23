The launch is a first of its kind take on planetary defense that researchers hope will be a crucial tool in their belt of guards against foreboding, potentially devastating near-Earth asteroids. One of the effort’s lead investigators is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate whose dabbling with asteroid research at the university in his undergraduate years began laying the groundwork for his role in this unprecedented mission.

Its target: an asteroid “moonlet” about 525 feet wide that is currently orbiting a much larger asteroid millions of miles from Earth. The mission: hurtle into the chunk of celestial rock at 15,000 miles an hour. Impact is expected in the fall of 2022.

“I’ve always been interested in stars and space and planets, since I was a kid,” said Andy Rivkin, who graduated from MIT in 1991 and returned to the school nine years later as a research scientist. “At MIT, I was in the Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences Department, and that’s when I started looking at asteroids. And then as a graduate student I studied asteroids. And then I ended up doing my dissertation on them. It sort of all started [at MIT].”

Rivkin, who is 52 now, is one of two investigative leads on NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, which aims to nudge the asteroid off its current path. If successful, it would be a major breakthrough that offers humanity another option of defense in the improbable, yet entirely possible scenario in which a mid-sized or large asteroid is set on a collision course with the Earth.

“You know that saying, ‘if all you have is a hammer than everything looks like a nail?’” Rivkin said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. “Right now, the hammer we have is a nuclear device. We’re really just trying to put some more tools in the toolbox. And the scenario could be — look, this is a nail, we need a hammer. But on the other hand, if we need a screwdriver, then we want to at least be able to provide that tool from the box.”

To be clear, the asteroid in question, Dimorphos, is not headed for Earth. Neither is its parent asteroid, Didymos. Wednesday’s launch is a test to see if NASA’s team can pull off this highly calculated effort successfully.

DART’s mission is simple: launch the spacecraft, which is just about the size of a typical compact car, on Wednesday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at exactly 1:20 a.m. EST from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The rocket will carry the DART spacecraft into the atmosphere, lifting it into an orbit with the sun and onto a direct collision course with Dimorphos, a moonlet around the size of a typical football field . Sometime next fall, the spacecraft will collide with Dimorphos about 6 million miles from Earth.

A companion satellite from the Italian Space Agency will take images from before, during, and after the crash. In the mid 2020s, the European Space Agency will send a craft to make closer observations of DART’s success.

Rivkin’s role will be to study Dimorphos’s orbit around Didymos through satellites after the crash.

“A lot of what I did at the telescope [at MIT] was not related to asteroids, but one of the classes I took had a lab where you plotted the orbits of things,” said Rivkin. “And for that class I was looking at Ceres, which is the largest asteroid. Maybe it’s ironic that we’re now changing the orbit of something.”

A livestream of the DART launch will be available for free on NASA TV. Watch it here.

