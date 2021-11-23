“Officers were advised that Boston Public School Safety Specialists had detained a juvenile male who they observed carrying a laptop inside the Dearborn Stem Academy,” the statement said. “BPS Safety Specialists additionally observed the juvenile male adjust the waistband area of his pants, where they observed a firearm.”

Boston police said in a statement that officers were called around 7:50 a.m. to Dearborn STEM Academy located on Winthrop Street. The acronym STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday for allegedly bringing a replica firearm to a Roxbury school that he doesn’t attend, police said.

Officials said the safety specialists recovered the replica gun and detained the teen before Boston police arrived.

“Upon further review, it was determined that the male was not a registered Boston Public School student and was not enrolled in the Boston Public School system at the time of his arrest,” the statement said. “The male was taken into custody without incident.”

The firearm, police said was “determined to be a BB Gun that was a replica” of a Glock.

The teen, who wasn’t named because of his age, now faces charges of “Delinquent To Wit, Possession of a Firearm on School Property, and Delinquent to wit, Trespassing,” police said.

He’ll be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

The arrest comes nearly a week after another student was arrested at a Boston school for gun possession.

Boston police arrested a male juvenile in East Boston on Nov. 17 after a loaded gun was found in the student’s backpack at school, according to a statement from police.

Police say the Highpoint 9 mm handgun was located by school staff at the Excel Academy High School at 401 Bremen St. shortly after 3 p.m. during a routine search of students’ belongings.

The administrative search was conducted in response to the sale of vape products on school grounds, the statement said. Once spotted, the firearm was secured and police were immediately notified.

The gun was loaded with two rounds of ammunition but no one was harmed, officials said.

The student was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful possession of ammunition.

