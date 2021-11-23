Gerald Caron, 66, pleaded guilty in Fall River District Court to charges of possession of child pornography and two counts of photographing sexual or intimate parts without consent. Judge Katie Rayburn on Monday handed Caron the maximum jail sentence of two and a half years, followed by five years of supervised probation, the statement said.

A Swansea man convicted last week for using two-way mirrors to watch and record two teenage girls who were staying in his home temporarily in 2020 was sentenced to more than two years in prison on Monday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Caron offered to let the teenagers, two sisters ages 15 and 18 who knew him, live at his home on Stevens Road in January 2020 after they had moved out of their family home, the statement said. Caron set up a spare bedroom for the girls, as well as a bathroom separate from the one he used, the statement said. The girls’ bathroom was next to Caron’s bedroom, the statement said.

Through five months of living in his home, the girls began to grow suspicious of Caron, who they said went into his bedroom whenever they took a shower. They heard noises coming from behind the wall supporting the bathroom mirror, the statement said.

On June 12, 2020, both of the girls had gone out to spend the night with friends. The older sister returned to the house to get some of her things when she noticed that Caron’s bedroom door was open, the statement said. The room was typically locked, which had previously left the girls unable to investigate the noise from behind the bathroom wall, so she decided to look around, the statement said.

The older sister went into Caron’s bedroom closet and found a black towel hanging on the wall. When she removed the towel, she found a two-way mirror into the bathroom that she and her sister used, the statement said.

The older sister reported what she found to Swansea Police, and detectives went to speak with Caron four days later. Caron let the detectives into his home and showed them an upstairs bathroom, but it did not have a two-way mirror, the statement said.

Caron initially denied there was another bathroom but then admitted there was and showed it to the detectives, the statement said. The detectives also went into his bedroom, where they found the two-way mirror in his closet, as well as “a handheld video camera mounted to a pole in the center of the two-way mirror,” the statement said.

Police executed a search warrant at the home later that night, where they found another mirror above a vanity in the girls’ bathroom that had a false back concealing “a plastic threaded camera mount and peepholes where the camera would face,” the statement said. Detectives also found a full-length, two-way mirror in the older sister’s bedroom with a false back hiding two camera mounts and two peepholes, which “were accessible from Caron’s upstairs bathroom,” the statement said.

Caron had told the detectives “that he adored the sisters, wished they were his own, and created a bedroom for them since they did not have their own rooms growing up,” the statement said.

“The sentences imposed by the court holds the defendant accountable for his bizarre and perverted conduct,” District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in the statement. “I want to thank Swansea Police for their quick and thorough work on this case.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.