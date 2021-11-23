Salisbury police received 911 calls reporting the crash on Folly Mill Road at 11:16 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived at the scene found that a bicyclist, identified as 39-year-old Rebecca Bartczak of Amesbury , had been struck and killed, police said.

Deven M. Tanguay, 32, of Tewksbury, was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, Salisbury police said in a press release.

Salisbury police arrested and charged a man with the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Friday night.

A truck-bed style camper that had dislodged during the crash was found at the scene, but the driver had fled. During the initial investigation, officers determined the make and model of the truck that left the scene, police said.

“The truck was stopped approximately 30 minutes later by Hampton Falls police in Kensington, N.H.,” police said in the statement. “A lengthy and detailed investigation followed.”

On Monday Salisbury police obtained an arrest warrant for the driver, and on Tuesday made the arrest, with the assistance of the Woburn Police Department and the Massachusetts Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, police said.

Tanguay was scheduled to arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Tuesday, police said.





